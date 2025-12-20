Warriors' most aggressive move during trade season would infuriate fans

Between a combination of age-related decline, stalled-out developmental projects, and generally underwhelming performances by just about everyone other than Stephen Curry, the Golden State Warriors enter NBA trade season as simply an afterthought in the championship chase. This roster is practically begging for a mid-season change, but nothing short of a needle-mover would...well, move the needle.

This franchise needs to find a fortune-changer, but with preferred target Giannis Antetokounmpo seemingly out of reach (either unavailable or unaffordable), it might need an outside-the-box gamble like last season's deadline deal for Jimmy Butler. Dialing up the Dallas Mavericks, for instance, might deliver five-time All-NBA honoree Anthony Davis, but fans might be less than enthused about such a partnership.

This trade for Davis is doable, but it'd be costly, risky, and very possibly not enough.

Warriors fans might be miffed at the mere suggestion of this swap, but Dubs' decision-makers could see things a different way.

Losing Green could force some significant stylistic changes, but maybe a new identity is needed. Re-signing Kuminga always felt like maintaining a bridge toward another blockbuster trade, and this would certainly qualify. Hield has veered into non-essential territory amid a season-long shooting slump. And while the future first has considerable value, extending whatever window Curry has left should still take precedent.

Because if the Warriors aren't doing everything in their power to position Curry for success, then it's probably time to ponder the ultimate self-destruct option. Fans should hope the organization isn't even subconsciously considering that subtraction, because the post-Curry chapter for this club will be all kinds of bleak.

Golden State, then, has to be bracing for a big swing. Is this the right one? That's debatable, obviously, but again, you could see why the Warriors might sense it has some merit.

Davis might feel like a walking medical red flag, but his healthy version remains a game-changer. The last time he stayed upright for a full season, which was only back in 2023-24, he was named an All-Star, an All-NBA second-teamer, and an All-Defensive first-teamer while also collecting Defensive Player votes.

His nightly contributions from that campaign: 24.7 points (on 55.6 percent shooting), 12.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.3 blocks, and 1.2 steals. Sounds incredible, right? Here's the thing: Save for a slight dip in scoring and shooting efficiency, he's basically been as productive on a per-minute basis this season.

He's not just a really good player, he's a full-fledged elite talent. He could be the second scorer Curry so desperately needs, plus the defensive anchor for the post-Draymond Dubs.

Don't sleep on Williams, either. His speed, athleticism, and transition attacking would all energize this group. He'd add some ignitable shot-making and secondary playmaking, too.

Plus, this three-for-two trade would clear room for Pat Spencer to get his deserved standard deal. This would accomplish quite a bit.

It still feels like a tough sell to the fanbase. They probably aren't eager for this team to splurge on a 30-something with his own set of injury issues. The issues with offensive spacing wouldn't go away. The cost could be enormous if things don't click, as the future first would have no protection, and maybe Kuminga could find his footing in a developmental setting without the same win-right-now pressure.

There would be all kinds of risk—who knows how Curry would react to losing Green?—and an uncertain reward. Golden State should be better than Davis, but good enough to rub shoulders with the West's elite? Not being able to answer that question (or at least not answer it affirmatively) would be the deal-breaker for Dub Nation.