Warriors' most recent departure is now seeking out a massive promotion

With the uncertainty surrounding Steve Kerr's return, there was always going to be some changes coming for the Golden State Warriors this offseason.

Most notably (and of premier concern for most fans) are the roster changes that will be necessary. The Warriors have now missed the playoffs in two out of the last three seasons. They don't have a ton of financial flexibility this offseason, but the goal will likely be to use it to re-construct their depth around Stephen Curry.

Kerr and the organization have made clear that the status quo is no longer acceptable.

What this acknowledgement will also lead to, though, is a reshaping of the coaching staff. Chris DeMarco already departed in January to take a head coaching job with the New York Liberty. Terry Stotts and Jerry Stackhouse both left of their own volition to pursue other opportunities. These, and whatever other changes take place this offseason behind Kerr, are the typical evolutions an organization must go through.

All of these coaches will find new homes this offseason. But Stotts, who was the head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers from 2012-2021, is in the process of gunning for a familiar job with a conference rival.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, Stotts has now expressed his interest in rejoining the Trail Blazers, whose coaching vacancy is perhaps the most attractive in the NBA from a roster standpoint.

Warriors assitant Terry Stotts could soon be coaching for a conference rival

Stotts found success during his first stint in Portland. Across nine seasons as head coach, he posted a 402-318 record, reaching the Western Conference Finals once (where they were swept by Golden State). He was ultimately fired (under different ownership) for his inability to get over that hump.

After two seasons as Kerr's lead assistant coach, though, Stotts is ready to get back on the market. The problem for both him and Stackhouse is that most of the open jobs have already been occupied. The New Orleans Pelicans just hired Jamahl Mosley on Sunday. The Milwaukee Bucks have hired Taylor Jenkins. The Orlando Magic seem to be closing in on Billy Donovan. The Chicago Bulls, for their part, are likely to go with a younger head coach under new lead executive Bryson Graham.

For Stotts, Portland is likely his only hope to land the promotion he's after this offseason. His chances might be better than common sense would dictate.

Under new owner Tom Dundon, Portland has already made a plethora of, let's just say, against-the-grain decisions, and Dundon has made clear that their search for a new head coach is wide-open. Reigning interim Tiago Splitter does not appear to be the favorite for the job.

A scenario in which Stotts moves from the Warriors' bench to the helm of an up-and-coming playoff team in Portland is, therefore, not entirely out of the realm of possibility.