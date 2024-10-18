Warriors most underrated player is already proving immense worth
He may not be hitting the flashy threes that Buddy Hield is, or pushing for a starting role like De'Anthony Melton, yet Kyle Anderson may still prove the most important of the Golden State Warriors' three big offseason acquisitions.
Anderson may already be developing into the Warriors' most underrated player -- the raw box score numbers don't immedietly jump off the page, at least until you slide over to see just how much better the team is when the veteran forward is on the floor.
Kyle Anderson is already proving his worth to the Warriors
The 31-year-old has averaged 5.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 16.6 minutes throughout preseason -- hardly stunning numbers by any means. Yet in 30 minutes of playing time across the last two games against the Detroit Pistons and Los Angeles Lakers, Anderson was a +43 having led Golden State in plus-minus in both preseason outings.
Anderson's versatility was always seen as a nice fit once the Warriors signed him to a three-year, $27.7 million during the offseason. He's already drawn comparisons to great Golden State role players of recent times, including Shaun Livingston and 2015 Finals MVP Andre Iguodala.
Having spoken about his improved jump-shot during his press conference at media day, Anderson is already delivering on that by nailing five of his nine-three point attempts across the preseason so far. That element has already grabbed the attention of Minnesota Timberwolves fans who had to watch Anderson shoot a career-worst 22.9% from beyond the arc last season.
It may not be a quick release by any means, but Anderson's shot has been revamped and looks more fluid than the clunky (dare I say ugly) looking jump-shot from last season. That certainly provides optimism that he could return to around league average percentage-wise, keep defenses honest enough with the odd three-pointer, and allow Kerr to utilize him in different lineups.
We've already seen Kerr start Anderson alongside Draymond Green in last week's game against the Sacramento Kings, and while it's unlikely that the 6'9" forward will earn too many starts this season, his versatility on both ends of the floor could lead him to being in closing lineups during clutch situations.
Anderson's a proven impact player -- he's held a positive plus-minus in each of his past four seasons, and in seven of his decade-long career overall. He's not going to be a flashy player who produces an endless reel of highlights, but you just know Steve Kerr is to be leaning on Anderson in pivotal moments across the course of the season.