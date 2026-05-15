Warriors must avoid LeBron James temptation in spite of intriguing pay-cut rumors

The Golden State Warriors are likely on the hunt for a star this offseason.

With Steve Kerr returning, the urgency, to some extent, is back on to push for contention while Stephen Curry is still playing. Their path to to that remains unclear, but the mandate is certainly there.

Of course, rumors will continue to swirl around Giannis Antetokounmpo until his situation with the Milwaukee Bucks is resolved one way or another. The Warriors, however, appear to be mostly out of the running for that sweepstakes, especially when teams' financial options open up this offseason. Kawhi Leonard is also a widely-touted trade candidate for Golden State. He's one they should consider if the opportunity arises.

But with the Los Angeles Lakers' elimination at the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference Semifinals, much of the league's focus will now be on the future of the 41-year-old LeBron James. Brian Windhorst at ESPN recently speculated that, while James wouldn't be willing to take a pay-cut from the Lakers, he would be willing to play on a cheaper contract if he was forced out.

"The concept that he's just not as good anymore and that maybe he's only worth $30 million instead of $50 million -- you're not getting that from LeBron James. LeBron James doesn't believe in that. I don't expect him to accept that. And I'll tell you one thing: If you're the Lakers and you force LeBron to leave, he'll go somewhere else and play for less money." Brian Windhorst, ESPN

But as intriguing as this might update might make a potential sign-and-trade for James seem, it's not something the Warriors can truly afford.

The Warriors have to choose a direction, and LeBron James isn't it

It's difficult not to get excited about the potential of uniting Curry and James at this point in their careers. In a way, it would be a poetic ending.

But Golden State has two paths they can take now that Kerr's returned. They can choose to go all-in, moving Jimmy Butler's contract and perhaps the 11th overall pick in this year's Draft to add another star to the roster. If Moses Moody got healthy and things came together in free agency, that could put them on the fringes of contention like they were at the end of 2024-25.

They could also choose to go for a more moderate approach, easing Curry into the end of his career while building young talent around him. Curry himself suggested the organization needs to remove themselves from the 'championship-or-bust' mindset.

James, however, represents neither of these paths. He's an admirable playmaker and a solid scorer at this point in his career, but he's no longer the caliber of player you could surround with an aging Curry and component parts and hope for the best. Even if he's making $30 million on a one-year deal, this statement still holds true. He also, obviously, is not the type of piece you add if you're undertaking a soft reset.

It's unclear what paths the Warriors have to re-shaping their roster this offseason. But James, as it stands now, should not be one of them.