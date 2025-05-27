Warriors must avoid trade disaster conference rival are gearing up to make

In a usual scenario, Jrue Holiday would make for an excellent trade target for the Golden State Warriors and specifically as an ideal back court teammate for Stephen Curry.

As a proven veteran two-way guard who can play on or off the ball, Holiday makes sense for most teams from an on-court standpoint. However, in today's modern NBA with punitive tax aprons, his contract is becoming problematic for not only the Boston Celtics, but so too prospective teams who could trade for the 2x All-Star.

The Mavericks are expected to explore a potential Jrue Holiday trade

Holiday still has over $100 million left on his contract, but that may not deter the Dallas Mavericks who are seeking to explore an avenue to acquiring the 34-year-old according to NBA insider Marc Stein on Monday.

"League sources say Dallas is expected to at least explore whether there are any feasible trade pathways to Boston's Jrue Holiday — complicated as that would likely be given the three years and $104 million still left on Holiday's contract," Stein wrote.

Holiday makes sense for the Mavericks given the long-term injury to Kyrie Irving, but trading for the 6'5" guard also comes with the potential for disaster. Having shown some signs of decline and after averaging the least amount of points since his second season 15 years ago, do you really want to be paying Holiday over $37 million in three years when he's 37-years-old?

Boston's exorbitant payroll and the unfortunate torn achilles for Jayson Tatum means change is expected at the reigning champions this offseason, with Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis viewed as the most likely to depart in order to reduce salary.

The Warriors have already been linked to Porzingis in recent weeks, and perhaps understandably so given their desire to add more size and shooting this offseason. The Latvian too is a risk given his lengthy injury history, but at least he's on an expiring deal you can get out of if needed.

Given his contract situation, Golden State should have no interest in joining Dallas in the Holiday sweepstakes. He may be a more trusted and proven player than Brandin Podziemski right now, but demoting the young guard isn't worthwhile when you're talking abouta near $30 million difference in salary for next season.

The Warriors would be far better utilizing whatever package they'd give up for Holiday in a trade for a big man or some sort of front court upgrade, and ideally for someone who's younger and closer to their prime.