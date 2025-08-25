Warriors must avoid Trey Murphy III disaster at all costs

As the Golden State Warriors' stand-off with restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga drags on, rumors have now swirled surrounding the team's interest in orchestrating a trade for Trey Murphy III of the New Orleans Pelicans.

Yet, despite the team's interest and the obvious fit Murphy would have on their roster, the New Orleans Pelicans reported asking price gives ample reason for pause, and the Warriors must avoid gutting their roster at all costs even if it means adding a player of Murphy's caliber.

As Golden State attempts to build around their standing veteran trio, depth and flexibility are paramount, and the organization must forego a trade for Murphy if it means giving those two things up.

Trey Murphy III could cost too much for the Warriors to comfortably give up

It is, in strict terms, no surprise that the Warriors would show interest in a young wing of Murphy's skill level. Last season, through 53 games, Murphy averaged 21.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists while shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc.

Moreover, his team-friendly contract, a four-year, $112 million deal signed toward the beginning of last season, makes him an ideal building block or complementary piece for any contending team.

Yet, the Pelicans obviously are aware of this fact, and, given recent rumors, have stated a reported asking price of an established young talent and multiple first-round picks to even consider dealing Murphy.

While this is already a relatively high price to pay for Murphy, paying it would cost the Warriors much more than just their assets. It would cost them their chances at a championship.

On Golden State's roster, three established young talents exist: Moses Moody, Brandin Podziemski and Jonathan Kuminga. Although Quinten Post could be considered among this group with further development, the current downsides in his defensive game likely disqualify him from being considered in such a trade except as a sweetener.

While Murphy would greatly strengthen the Warriors' starting lineup, parting from any of those three players in a trade, perhaps apart from Kuminga, would greatly diminish the team's depth, and, as was clearly evidenced by the most recent NBA Finals, depth is now wholeheartedly needed to contend for a championship.

Moreover, New Orleans' demand of multiple first-round picks would strip Golden State of their flexibility moving forward, not only preventing them from making other high-impact trades but also kneecapping their post-Stephen Curry rebuild before it even begins.

Therefore, while Murphy would certainly be an intriguing acquisition, pursuing him at this price would almost certainly lead to a disaster down the road.