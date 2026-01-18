The impossible could be possible...a reunion between Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors. It is likely? No. Would it be awkward. Assuredly. But one could argue that both sides need one another now more than ever.

Thompson has had one of the worst seasons of his career with the Dallas Mavericks. He's shooting a career-worst 38.4% from the field and a career-worst 37% from beyond the arc.

Warriors reunion with Klay Thompson is needed now more than ever

However, Thompson has shown signs of life as of late. He made six three-pointers a few days ago against Utah while scoring 26 points, along with making six more threes against Utah earlier in the month which has moved him up to fourth place on the all-time 3's made list.

He is not the old Klay during his prime with the Warriors. That Klay is not coming back, not now or ever. But he is showing enough signs of life that one could make an argument that he could help his old squad.

As the season has dragged on, it has become more and more clear that Golden State need another proven perimeter shooter to help them offensively. Stephen Curry is the only player reliable enough as a shooter, and even though his greatness still shows itself on a nightly basis, not even he can be expected to carry the team every single game.

As for Thompson, he left the Warriors in free agency because he saw the writing on the wall. His play was declining and he felt the franchise didn't really want him back, subsequently deciding to go to the Mavericks because he felt they would give him the best shot at winning another title.

Add it to the resume ✅ Congrats to Klay Thompson for reaching 17k career points!@Modelousa // #MFFL pic.twitter.com/Y9cW88fVCL — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) January 18, 2026

After the disastrous Luka Doncic trade effectively turned the Mavericks into a rebuilding squad, Thompson just has to hope he gets traded to a contender in order to fulfill that wish for another ring.

Going back to the Warriors may represent his best chance to do that. He knows what it's like to play with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. He doesn't have to be a starter every night anymore, but he could be an effective bench player and give Golden State just a little more of a boost offensively.

Plus, the Warriors could offload Jonathan Kuminga in the process. They are not going to get a star player for Kuminga, but the fact that both Kuminga and Thompson's stocks have declined, and their salaries are somewhat comparable, makes a deal possible.

It would be a remarkable reunion that could definitely go wrong if feelings are still hurt and things go south, but the two sides need to get over their differences and realize that they need each other now more than ever.