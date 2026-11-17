It's not unreasonable to keep tabs on virtually every available player this season as a potential trade target for the Golden State Warriors. And that has nothing to do with the three consecutive losses they just suffered with Stephen Curry out.

The fact of the matter is that this Golden State team, with the expiring contracts it has on the books, is perfectly primed to make a trade this season. And if they don't see any of their potential targets hitting free agency, it's worth going so far even as to argue that a trade at some point before the deadline is almost guaranteed.

But especially early on in the season, things aren't that simple. Teams across the NBA are still figuring out their identities. Barring an outright trade request like the one Dejounte Murray issued to the New Orleans Pelicans last week, teams aren't often willing to just move off of core pieces of their rotation until proximity to the deadline makes it an absolute necessity.

Naz Reid, for example, would be a strong fit for the Warriors in a vacuum—but even ignoring the contractual difficulties with such a deal, the reality of this Charlotte season can likely block off any pathway Golden State would have to a trade in the first place for the big man.

Naz Reid feels like an unattainable trade target for the Warriors

Again, in a vacuum, Reid makes perfect sense as a target for the Warriors. They need a big man who's comfortable both starting and coming off the bench, depending on if Golden State wants to go to its small-ball look, and they need one that's capable of making an impact on the glass and on the offensive end when needed.

Reid checks all of those boxes.

But, first and foremost, his contract presents a difficulty for the Warriors. He's owed a relatively modest annual salary of $25 million, but that stretches out over the next three seasons (with a player option north of $28 million in 2029-30) under the deal he signed originally with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Golden State has indicated a hesitancy to take on long-term salary unless it's the move they think will surround Curry with the firepower he needs, and Reid, as a player that might not start or close every game in Golden State, doesn't necessarily represent that.

But before we even get to that point, the Hornets have to be willing to float Reid on the market. And as much buzz as has circulated regarding that possibility at this early point in the season, it still feels like we're a long way off from that happening.

Of course, Reid may not fit into the long-term plan for Charlotte. It has Brandon Miller and Kon Knueppel as their two long-term cornerstones, and the focus from here will be building around those players.

But the Hornets just dealt one of their current franchise icons, LaMelo Ball, in the deal that brought Reid back to the team. Even if Reid wasn't the centerpiece of the trade—the picks and pick swaps from Minnesota were—Charlotte didn't just take him back to match salary.

Reid is still a highly valuable player, and since the early season incident with head coach Charles Lee, he's worked his way back into his regular role in the rotation. He's now averaging 17.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 2.2 assists on the season, and although his field-goal percentage is still well below his usual mark, it's safe to assume that will trend towards the mean as well.

The Hornets, granted, are currently the worst offense in the league. But they've been almost entirely without Kon Knueppel and Grant Williams to this point in the season, so that can't be entirely pinned on the aspects of the fit with Reid that have gone poorly.

After moving on from Ball, Charlotte at least owes it to the fan base to see if that combination can work before entertaining a deal for the big man. And at this point, that will take much of the length of the season to truly sort out.

But Charlotte knew, in making the Ball trade, that they were taking a step back with the intention of hopefully taking a step forward in the long-term. It wouldn't be wise, nor would it be particularly kind to the fan base, to move on from the primary piece in that trade before maximizing and fully identifying his value in the Hornets rotation. There's likely not a real urgency there for Charlotte, at least not yet.

Even if the Warriors were willing to take back that sort of long-term salary, then, it's not a simple transaction for either party. And if Reid continues to find his footing in the Hornets rotation, it's possible that Reid ultimately isn't on the market this season at all.