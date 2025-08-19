Warriors' next best option after Al Horford is painfully obvious

If the Golden State Warriors are unable to sign Al Horford when the time finally comes, then Nick Richards would be an excellent consolation prize. The logistics of acquiring Richards are a bit more complex, but he has the tools to be an excellent addition to the Warriors' rotation.

Richards may not have the championship pedigree or the long list of accolades that Horford brings to the table, but he represents a massive opportunity to improve.

Richards has found himself as the odd-man-out as the Phoenix Suns shift to a youth movement at center. The Suns acquired Mark Williams from the Charlotte Hornets earlier this summer and selected Khaman Maluach at No. 10 overall in the 2025 NBA Draft.

With Maluach, Richards, and Williams possessing similar skill sets that may struggle to complement one another during games, it seems unlikely that the trio will be kept together.

With this in mind, Golden State has every reason to kick the tires on what it would cost to acquire Richards. That could materialize in the form of a Jonathan Kuminga sign-and-trade, albeit while not being built entirely around Richards but instead incorporating him into the return.

However it may materialize, Richards can give the Warriors the type of contributions they can only hope to see from the players in place—at a bargain cost.

Nick Richards would address several voids for Warriors at center

Richards, 27, is entering the final season of a three-year, $15 million contract that will pay him a mere $5 million in 2025-26. That low cost is undoubtedly attractive, especially to a Warriors team with massive contracts and a need for future cap relief.

It's on the court, however, that Richards' value shines through as a walking double-double who can torment teams on the glass and provide quality two-way contributions.

Richards finished the 2024-25 season averaging 9.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.6 offensive boards, and 1.0 block in 22.0 minutes per game. He did so while shooting 59.1 percent from the field and 74.4 percent at the free throw line.

Richards' numbers translated to compelling marks of 15.2 points, 13.4 rebounds, 4.2 offensive boards, and 1.6 blocks per 36 minutes.

Furthermore, Richards ranked No. 11 in rebounding percentage, No. 13 in defensive rebounding percentage, and No. 16 in offensive rebounding percentage. That could prove invaluable to a Warriors team that will need to replace Kevon Looney in 2025-26.

An argument can be made that Trayce Jackson-Davis can provide help in those areas, but Richards' superior size and strength at 7'0" to 6'9" should be considered.

Offensively, Richards is an athletic big who can set screens, play above the rim, and create second chances with regularity. Defensively, his shot-blocking and rim protection are noteworthy, with opponents shooting 3.6 percent worse within six feet of the rim when Richards is the primary defender.

The logistics of a trade would need to be mutually beneficial, but the Warriors can find an ideal backup plan in Phoenix if the Horford pursuit fails to pan out.