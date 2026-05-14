Warriors next blockbuster move is becoming impossible to ignore

While the Golden State Warriors may have Giannis Antetokounmpo still very much at the top of their trade wishlist, there's another star forward who's becoming impossible to ignore as an obvious next move.

The rumors and speculation around Kawhi Leonard are only increasing, particularly in relation to the Warriors after the L.A. Clippers secured the fifth overall pick from the Indiana Pacers at Sunday's draft lottery.

Kawhi Leonard is becoming impossible to ignore as Warriors next move

NBA insider Jake Fischer linked Leonard and the Warriors on a Bleacher Report live stream on Tuesday, and you've also got Draymond Green mentioning the 7x All-Star and his own team in the same sentence on a recent podcast episode.

This isn't the first time that Green has publicly commented on his team's potential trade plans, but it's still very notable that he brought up Golden State while discussing Leonard's future at the Clippers following Sunday's lottery.

"You talk about the Golden State Warriors, who have won championships, you have to look at the Los Angeles Clippers in the fifth spot and say: 'Huh, what are they gonna do?' Are they going to draft the fifth pick and put him next to Kawhi Leonard or are they going to move Kawhi Leonard, try to get more draft assets, and start a rebuild?"

A Leonard-to-Warriors move makes a lot of sense, especially in the aftermath of the franchise pursuing the 34-year-old before February's mid-season deadline. Leonard could quietly come in and be the second star Golden State need after losing Jimmy Butler to injury, all while not having to worry as much about leadership duties or being the face of the franchise like he is at the Clippers.

It could prove just what the Warriors need to reignite their hopes of a deep playoff run, and also grant Leonard's desire to be on a veteran contender late in his career, while at least remaining in California despite leaving Los Angeles.

Obstacles remain to Warriors acquiring Kawhi Leonard

There are hurdles that still remain on a potential trade, though they're not impossible to overcome. Leonard is extension-eligible and after coming off arguably a career-best season (from a numbers perspective), he and any new team would surely want to discuss what a new deal would look like before a trade was completed.

The biggest obstacle might be Clippers owner Steve Ballmer and convincing him to trade the franchise's best player to a direct pacific rival who they'd see four times every season. That's out of Golden State's control, but you'd think Ballmer will be more open to it after the Clippers just acquired a top selection in a loaded draft.

Leonard would certainly come with some risk considering his injury history, but he'd also split the difference of acquiring an immediete difference-maker while not pouring out all future assets like an Antetokounmpo trade would require.