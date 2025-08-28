Warriors' next blockbuster move has painfully obvious timeline

The Golden State Warriors are going to have to make something happen when it comes to finishing up their roster construction for next season before opening night for the 2025-26 season. The clock is ticking, and there's no point in waiting around.

We all know what I'm about to say. Golden State needs to first hash out its situation relating to Jonathan Kuminga before it does anything else. That remains a black cloud over the organization right now, because there's no way something shouldn't have been done about it already.

If it's the Warriors' belief that Kuminga will accept the kind of role they want him playing, bring him back on a new deal. If they don't see things working out, just bite the bullet, make a trade and move on. Get something, nay, anything in return. It's time for this saga to be over with.

I think just about everyone reading would agree with that statement. From there, the Warriors will be able to focus on more important matters like finalizing Al Horford's supposed move to the Bay Area. The Boston Celtics' big man is supposedly on the verge of signing with the team, but it's likely that Kuminga's situation will need to be hashed out first.

The Warriors need to hustle up their process

From there, Golden State will be able to focus on making their next big move that puts them one step closer to contending for a championship. We're already at a pretty late point in the offseason, with less than two months remaining before the 2025-26 regular season tips off.

The time to be able to hunt for marquee names is dwindling with every day. But San Francisco is still going to be a desirable name for players to come as long as Stephen Curry is wearing a Warriors uniform. That means it's time to take action.

At the end of the day, the Warriors do not need to overthink this. Resolve the Kuminga situation, finalize Horford, and then add the right depth pieces that can actually be trusted when the games matter most. It's really a pretty simple checklist, but one that has to be completed quickly if Golden State wants to stay relevant in a brutal Western Conference.

Because as long as Stephen Curry is still playing at a high level, there's just no excuse for standing pat. The Warriors owe it to him, the fanbase, and to themselves to make the most of this moment. The path back to contention is not easy, but it is still within reach if the front office acts with urgency.