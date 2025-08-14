Warriors' only hope in walking away the winner from Jonathan Kuminga saga

We're approaching the middle point of August, by far the slowest month of the year when it comes to news and transactions around the NBA, and Jonathan Kuminga still has yet to be signed or traded. The Golden State Warriors have to make something happen, and at this point it feels like their best bet would be to try to get an unprotected first-round pick in exchange for the young wing.

Much of the drama surrounding this situation that's now dragged out with Kuminga involves him reportedly desiring a situation where he can play a larger role than the one he's able to play in San Francisco. It's a very understandable desire for a player in his position to have, but it doesn't seem like he's going to get what he wants while wearing a Warriors uniform.

And that's precisely where the problem lies here. Kuminga obviously has a big desire to prove himself worthy of a long-term deal and a bigger offensive role. If he returns to The Bay for next season, it's not likely he's going to be extremely satisfied with his situation, regardless of the price point.

But he has reportedly been considering accepting a qualifying offer, which would of course allow him to become a free agent next summer. Meanwhile, Golden State is convinced they're going to end up getting something in exchange for Kuminga, rather than lose him for nothing.

Golden State might be able to still get an unprotected first for JK

It's always an interesting and dramatic situation when you're dealing with a player who doesn't currently have a contract for next season. The problem here is that none of the reported trade offers we've seen seem to actually value Kuminga properly.

Should they opt to trade him, the Warriors would in all likelihood be taking back a bad contract while possibly giving up another rotation player, all while being compensated with a meager first-round pick that's heavily protected. That's far from the best option, but it might end up being what they have to do.

By far the best-case scenario for Golden State at this point is finding a way to get another team to give up an unprotected first-rounder in exchange for Kuminga. At least at that point, you get a valuable draft asset and can move on with not many second thoughts.

On the flip side, losing him for nothing would only be slightly worse than taking a bad offer from a team like the Sacramento Kings. This situation will resolve itself soon, and the Warriors are just hoping they can finagle something out of it.