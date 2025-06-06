Warriors next move is painfully clear if surging Jonathan Kuminga rumors prove true

While there's still plenty to play out over the coming weeks, there's a growing sentiment that Jonathan Kuminga could return to the Golden State Warriors next season.

CBA restrictions make it difficult for the franchise to get proper value back in a sign-and-trade, with Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area recently stating that the "Warriors very likely will find a way to hang onto JK."

If Golden State do bring Kuminga back on a big new contract as a restricted free agent, their flexibility to go out and make other notable moves this offseason will be incredibly limited. If that's the case, then it's going to become painfully obvious what their next move should actually be.

Moses Moody and Buddy Hield should be floated as trade candidates

While adding another wing/forward type may be less of a concern if Kuminga comes back, the Warriors will still need to address their center rotation this summer. Given the obvious need for a starting big man, Mike Dunleavy Jr. and the front office may have to look beyond aging veterans like Brook Lopez or Al Horford on a minimum contract.

Golden State's pathway to acquiring a quality starting center may come through putting multiple players on the trade block, and most notably the mid-tier contracts of Moses Moody and Buddy Hield.

Moody is starting his three-year, $37.5 million contract and will make $11.6 million next season, while Hield will be on the second year of his deal at $9.6 million. Combining these salaries, a couple of smaller contracts and some draft capital could still get the Warriors the offensively-skilled, difference-making center they need to become true contenders next season.

They'll also have to be careful though, such is the lack of 3-point shooting currently on the roster. Hield is easily Golden State's second-most dangerous perimeter sniper behind Stephen Curry, while Moody started to flourish this season in a valuable 3-and-D role.

If the Warriors are going to move on from one or both players, they'll have to bring back just as much shooting in the trade or through alternative free agency moves. This exemplifies the issue Golden State has in trying to address multiple elements, some of which may only be deepened by Kuminga's return.

Acquiring a versatile stretch five should be the first priority though, with the Warriors having frustratingly experienced a carousel of different starting centers over the past couple of seasons.