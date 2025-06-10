Warriors next offensive weapon may come from the NBA Draft

As the Golden State Warriors enter the 2025 NBA Draft, only possessing the 41st overall pick following their blockbuster deal with the Miami Heat last season, they must do their best to maximize its value in order to add a useful piece to their rotation.

Sports Illustrated's latest mock draft has the Warriors taking Wake Forest guard Hunter Sallis with this pick, and, if this prediction proves to be true, this could be a major addition to the roster.

With evident scoring ability and defensive presence, Sallis could be the ideal pick at Golden State's current selection spot, and the prospect of adding such a player should excite all fans of the team.

Hunter Sallis could be the ideal draft selection for the Warriors

Sallis, after spending his first two years on the bench at Gonzaga, transferred to Wake Forest, immediately taking on starting responsibilities for his new program and becoming a major scoring threat in the ACC.

In his Junior season, Sallis averaged 18 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists while shooting a remarkable 40.5% from beyond the arc.

According to Kevin O'Connor, Yahoo Sports' Senior NBA Analyst, Sallis is a "poised, efficient scorer with body control, defensive tenacity, and the passing feel to hint at more upside."

An effective at-rim finisher, Sallis's scoring package is deep, and, coupled with his ample off-ball movement, he could fit very quickly into the Warriors' offensive scheme.

Moreover, despite his 6'5", 175 pound frame, Sallis is a tenacious defender, chasing down blocks and cutting off passing lanes, prompting O'Connor to compare him to Minnesota Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo.

Yet, his weaknesses, including his inconsistent 3-point shooting, have caused a second round projection for the young prospect. In his Senior season, his perimeter shot fell off entirely, as he recorded a 27.7% mark from beyond the arc on similar volume to his Junior season.

While his Junior season numbers may have been a fluke, the rest of his offensive game, including his constant intensity on the court, could still enable him to slot into the backcourt mix with Brandin Podziemski and Buddy Hield before the end of his first season.

Last season, he made 52.3% of his mid-range pull-ups, compared to 45.7% of his total field goal attempts, and his strength in that area could supplement a Golden State team that is deficient in the paint and mid-range areas.

With players such as Gary Payton II and Pat Spencer possibly being on their way out, the Warriors may be poised to select a guard in this draft, and, if that proves true, Sallis could be the ideal selection.