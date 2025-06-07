Warriors ideal draft pick may have just revealed itself

As the Golden State Warriors enter the offseason, their unwavering mission is to build depth and scoring around their star duo of Jimmy Butler and Steph Curry, and their second-round pick in the upcoming draft could be a vital piece in accomplishing this goal.

While the depth of this year's draft is relatively shallow due to the allure of NIL deals, Duke guard Sion James, who worked out with the Warriors on Tuesday, could be an ideal addition for the roster.

With an adept defensive game and perimeter shooting ability, James could bring great value at his projected spot in the draft, bring a player to Golden State who could make an immediate impact.

Sion James could be an ideal pick for the Warriors

After four years at Tulane, James transferred to a loaded Blue Devils team prior to this past season, taking on starting wing responsibilities just a few games into the campaign. Through 39 games, James averaged 8.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists.

At 6'6", 220 pounds, James provides the physicality and dexterity necessary to be a defensive menace at the NBA level.

Most importantly, however, he shot a remarkable 41.3% from beyond the arc and 81% from the free-throw line, rendering him a dependable and dangerous scorer despite his low scoring average across the season.

These marks are the culmination of a long journey for James, who began his career at Tulane as just a a 28% three-point shooter. In an interview with Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports, James said that "[3-point shooting] was something that was a weakness of mine early on, and I’ve worked really hard to make it a strength. It’s really just come from dedication."

In most mock drafts, James floats around the first half of the second round, making him an ideal target for the Warriors, assuming they don't end up packaging their lone pick of the draft to move back up into the first round.

With defensive-minded guard Gary Payton II being a free agent this offseason, and with aging two-way guard Pat Spencer's return to Golden State being uncertain, James could slot in perfectly as the fourth player in the team's backcourt.

While losing a veteran presence like Payton would be a tough blow to a team already struggling to keep its defensive front together due to age, James' addition would bring a fresh impact into the team's backcourt, and, if his shooting levels hold up, he could be a major addition to the team's offense as well.