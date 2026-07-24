Warriors' next reunion may not be Klay Thompson after latest free agency rumors

Klay Thompson is seemingly available and interested in a return to the Golden State Warriors, but he may not be the next reunion we see at the franchise after recent free agency rumors.

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer on Wednesday, the Warriors have interest in veteran forward Georges Niang who previously signed an exhibit 10 contract with the franchise and who played 26 games with the Santa Cruz Warriors nearly a decade ago.

Warriors could reunite with Georges Niang in free agency

Niang hasn't appeared in an NBA game since the 2024-25 season where he appeared in 79 combined games with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Atlanta Hawks, averaging 9.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists on 46.1% shooting from the floor and an impressive 40.6% from 3-point range.

The 6'6" forward was traded multiple times last offseason and wound up with the Utah Jazz, but failed to play a game due to a foot injury, before being waived by the Memphis Grizzlies in February following his involvement in the Jaren Jackson Jr. trade.

Fischer mentioned Niang and Kelly Olynyk as potential targets for the Warriors as they look to complete their roster, particularly in the event of signing LeBron James as they continue their pursuit of the 41-year-old superstar.

Niang didn't play in a single NBA game during his short time with the Warriors in 2017-18, but Fischer does note that his nickname "the minivan" emerged while with the franchise and has stuck ever since.

Niang's impressive form with Santa Cruz earned him a two-way contract opportunity with the Jazz in early 2018, and he's since gone on to play over 500 regular season games and make over 50 playoff appearances with them, the Philadelphia 76ers, the Cavaliers and the Hawks.

Warriors should be aiming higher than Georges Niang in free agency

As much as Niang's size and 3-point shooting would make some sense for Golden State if they sign James, the front office should be aiming higher than him and Olynyk regardless of whether or not they land the four-time MVP.

There's enough talent left in free agency to bypass a 33-year-old who hasn't appeared in a game for over 12 months, and whose impact had been wavering slightly before that anyway.

It wouldn't be the worst move to sign Niang to one of the final roster spots, but it would still be slightly underwhelming considering other moves the Warriors could potentially look to make, including re-acquiring Thompson if he hits the buyout market.