Warriors next roster move is painfully obvious after Seth Curry signing

With Seth Curry set to rejoin the Golden State Warriors on Monday, and with the potential return of De'Anthony Melton later in the week, Mike Dunleavy Jr. and the front office are likely to take the next two months as a period to evaluate the roster and what changes can or need be made leading into the February trade deadline.

However, there is one roster move the Warriors should be making before then. Already a controversial cut from the roster following preseason, young guard LJ Cryer is making an undeniable case to be added to a two-way contract with some strong performance with the Santa Cruz Warriors in the G League.

Warriors need to sign LJ Cryer to a two-way contract

The young Warriors have had very little team success to start their campaign, losing all nine games so far including a last start 133-103 blowout defeat to the Salt Lake City Stars. However, that hasn't stopped Cryer from putting up some impressive numbers, having averaged 24.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 6.3 assists on 44.4% shooting from the floor and a blistering 41.4% from 3-point range on over 12 attempts per game.

Cryer has been one of the lone positives for Santa Cruz, including in Saturday's 30-point loss where he had 29 points in 35 minutes of action on 11-of-19 shooting from the floor and 7-of-13 from 3-point range.

Career-high triple and he’s not done yet ☔️ #SeaDubs pic.twitter.com/yanavcuC0L — Santa Cruz Warriors (@GLeagueWarriors) November 30, 2025

This level of 3-point shooting shouldn't be a total surprise -- it's simply what he's done over recent years. The 6'1" guard shot 41.3% from beyond the arc across his five-year collegiate career, including 42.4% in his final season with the Houston Cougars who lost the NCAA championship game to Will Richard's Florida Gators.

Golden State fans were treated to some of Cryer's microwave scoring ability during preseason where he led the team in 3-point percentage (54.5%) over the last four games. He also led the team in plus-minus during that span, while delivering a big fourth-quarter performance in a win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Warriors currently have Pat Spencer, Alex Toohey and Jackson Rowe on two-way contracts. While the former is playing a reasonable role and now particularly in the absence of Stephen Curry, the other two are yet to play a single minute on the floor for Golden State this season.

Toohey has been dealing with an injury concern, but Rowe's spot over Cryer on a two-way deal continues to be a little controversial after the decision elicited plenty of frustation from fans in October. The Warriors still have a chance to right that wrong, particularly as Cryer continues to impress in his G League opportunity.