Warriors are now starting to miss former champion after brutal trade call

The decision to move on from Andrew Wiggins at February's mid-season trade deadline was a brutal one for the Golden State Warriors, albeit ultimately the right one given Jimmy Butler's impact since his arrival at the franchise.

That doesn't mean the Warriors aren't still missing Wiggins to a degree, particularly on the defensive end where the team is struggling to fill the point-of-attack defense responsibilities that the former No. 1 overall pick held for so many years.

The Warriors are missing Andrew Wiggins on the defensive end

Jonathan Kuminga has done an excellent job in becoming a third scorer for Golden State so far this season, posting numbers similar to what Wiggins recorded throughout his tenure in the Bay Area. The young forward is also becoming a more consistent rebounder, something Wiggins failed to fully capture outside of the memorable 2022 playoff run.

In so many ways Kuminga is filling the Wiggins absence, including by taking the point-of-attack role on defense where he's shown signs of potential now and in years past. However, the 23-year-old still has a way to go, and whether he can become a consistent defensive force to line up with Golden State's veteran timeline remains to be seen.

Wiggins meanwhile remains a solid two-way presence for the Miami Heat, having averaged 16.2 points on 50% shooting from the floor while grabbing 5.5 rebounds per game. Luka Doncic did have a 29-point triple-double against the Heat on Sunday, but Wiggins and company also limited him to 9-of-22 shooting from the field and 1-of-11 from 3-point range.

Despite giving up 130 points to the Lakers in a 10-point loss at Crypto.com Arena, Miami still ranks third on the season in defense rating of which Wiggins is playing a key role. They also rank fifth in overall net rating, suggesting a positive start despite a 3-3 record through six games.

There's always been an irony in the fact Wiggins would be the perfect third guy to complement Curry and Butler, but that the Warriors had to relinquish him to get the second proven star they so desperately needed.

With Wiggins' name again in trade speculation during the offseason, there has been some thought on whether Golden State would be willing to part ways with Kuminga to re-acquire the veteran forward.

While the answer to that may have been a resounding yes less than two weeks ago, Kuminga's impressive start to the season suggests they may aim higher than Wiggins if they're even willing to move him at all once trade eligible on January 15.