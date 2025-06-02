Warriors' obvious trade target stifled by inescapable Jimmy Butler problem

On the surface, Karl-Anthony Towns is just what the Golden State Warriors need.

Supremely skilled, 3-point shooting big men don't come much better than the former No. 1 overall pick, with Towns having been floated as a target for the Warriors previously while with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Having been the key figure in a blockbuster trade that landed him with the New York Knicks just prior to the season, Towns' future is once again a source of speculation after his team were eliminated in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Kevin O'Connor of Yahoo Sports posted immediately after the Game 6 loss on Saturday that "trading KAT should be priority #1 for the Knicks." As Golden State reportedly looks for a new big man this offseason, Towns would theoretically be a solid fit to take some of the burden away from a 37-year-old Stephen Curry.

Jimmy Butler and Karl-Anthony Towns have a notable history

It's the other Warrior star that makes a Towns-to-Golden State trade incredibly unlikely, with the history between the Knicks star and Jimmy Butler sure to prove an inescapable problem were a deal actually to be considered.

Towns and Butler played for just over a year together at the Timberwolves across 2017 and 2018. It's fair to say it didn't end particularly end well as Butler made headlines for a specific practice in which he and the third-stringers took down Towns and former Warrior forward Andrew Wiggins.

Butler was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers shortly after and ever since there's been a fascination between his and Towns' relationship. Six years after that infamous practice and after finding himself on a new team, Towns was still being asked about the state of his and Butler's relationship.

While it's far from a major feud, it's fair to say it's unlikely that Butler and Towns will ever be teammates in the NBA again. That hasn't stopped suggestions of Golden State trading for the 5x All-Star, with Jonah Kubicek of NBA Analysis Network labelling the Bay as one of three possible destinations for Towns in the wake of the Knicks' playoff elimination.

Perhaps the Warriors could make it work, but the risk of doing so is far too substantial given both players are making in excess of $50 million next season. It's the contract and Butler history that ultimately makes Towns an implausible fit even if his skillset would otherwise make him an obvious trade target.

The 29-year-old averaged 24.4 points, 12.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists with the Knicks this season, having shot 52.6% from the floor and 42% from 3-point range on nearly five attempts per game.