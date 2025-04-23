Warriors off-season move looks even better after recent re-draft

Quinten Post, 25, has been a revelation for the Golden State Warriors throughout his rookie season. Since becoming a full member of the roster in January, his length and three-point shot has helped revamp the Warriors offense, and, as the team continues into the playoffs, Post's effect continues to be felt across the roster.

Even in the wake of the Jimmy Butler trade, which revolutionized Golden State's game on both ends of the floor, Post has continued to be an effective player in an otherwise relatively dry rookie class.

Now, NBA pundits are beginning to recognize him for the special player he is, and Bleacher Report's recent re-draft of the 2024 NBA Draft shows just how the Warriors struck gold with their late draft pick.

Quinten Post goes 28th in Bleacher Report re-draft

Dan Favale, national NBA staff writer for Bleacher Report, had high praise for the 52nd overall pick. Although he did not include him on his All-Rookie ballot, he wrote that "none of us should discount the tantalizing potential of a seven-footer drilling almost 41 percent of his threes while demonstrating genuine passing feel and subtly effective screening."

While he argued that Post's lack of defensive mobility, which has limited his minutes throughout the season, prevented him from going higher in the re-draft, his esteem for Post is evident.

Post, through 42 games this season, averaged 8.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists, shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc and posting an efficient field goal percentage of 58.2%.

Both of these are brilliant marks for a rookie, and, although Post is already 25, he has already shown immense growth in the parts of his game that are lacking.

Given the value that Golden State has already gotten out of a second-round pick, which they re-acquired from the Oklahoma City Thunder in a convoluted, three-team deal for Lindy Waters III, this offseason move has already payed massive dividends relative to its cost.

Yet, in a re-draft headlined by presumptive Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle and All-Rookie candidates Jaylen Wells and Zach Edey, Post might still have been placed too low.

In his tenure with the Warriors, he has been a major rotation piece, even receiving starting minutes at times, which is more than can be said for a number of players that were place before him.

While Post's age might limit how many view his ceiling as a prospect, Golden State needed a player that could contribute immediately and fix their severe spacing issues, which Post has executed immaculately.

Therefore, as the next rookie classes come into the league and fans receive more hindsight on the 2024 draft class, Post's value could continue to grow relative to that of his peers.