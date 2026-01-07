Warriors' offensive woes are even more dreadful than fans thought

It's not a secret that the Golden State Warriors have been struggling to put it all together this season. One telling statistic helps us to realize just how inconsistent they've been on the offensive side of things: As of this writing, Golden State leads the NBA in most four-minute scoring droughts this season.

The Warriors have failed to score for four minutes at a time or more a total of 15 times in 2025-26. For context, no other team has more than 12 of those instances. And the team with 12 of these droughts, which also helps further put this in perspective, is the last-place-in-the-league Indiana Pacers.

That's a massive indictment on how Golden State is producing offense outside of putting the ball in Stephen Curry's hands. The rest of this roster is majorly lacking when it comes to guys who can put the ball on the floor and go get a bucket reliably. The Warriors needed to add more self-creators in the offseason, and they failed to do so.

Unfortunately, defenses know exactly where the real scoring threat is at on this team. When Curry gives the ball up, opposing teams are comfortable daring someone else to beat them off the dribble. Too often, that challenge has gone unanswered.

The Warriors' offense stalls out a lot

Jonathan Kuminga has been asked to fill some of that void, and there have been nights where he looks capable of doing it at some level. His strength and athleticism allow him to get downhill, but the consistency just isn't there yet. When help defenders arrive, the offense often stalls again.

Brandin Podziemski has provided shooting power, but he's not a primary creator. His best moments come when the ball is already moving. Asking him to manufacture offense out of nothing isn't putting him in the best position to be successful.

Draymond Green’s offensive limitations compound the issue. When he's not a scoring threat, defenders can sag off him and make the paint more crowded. That makes it even harder for secondary options to attack. And although Green is still a strong facilitator, moving the ball around only works if someone can finish the play.

Steve Kerr’s system has always relied on multiple players being able to punish overhelp. But right now the counters are what's missing. Without another reliable shot creator, the Warriors are living possession to possession rather than imposing their will.

Until that changes, these scoring droughts will continue to define the season in a way. Curry can still carry stretches, but he simply needs help from those around him. The Warriors aren't getting any younger, and a trade prior to the deadline will be vital to keeping this team in the playoff picture.