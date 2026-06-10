Warriors offer a partial answer for Jonathan Kuminga's exit in recent NBA Mock Draft

There will be a lot at stake for the Golden State Warriors when they come on the clock at 11th overall in the 2026 NBA Draft.

After a season filled with injuries and overall disappointment, the Warriors' lottery pick is, at the very least, a consolation prize. If they can find an immediately impactful player in that range, it will be a major victory. If the pick falls short again, Golden State will only deepen the hole they've already dug for themselves in the inevitable post-Stephen Curry era.

But given the gaps they have across their roster and their relatively limited flexibility in free agency, that won't be the only pick that takes on an outsized importance. The Warriors have the 54th overall pick in this year's Draft after their trade of Trayce Jackson-Davis to the Toronto Raptors.

Given the success they've found in recent years selecting in the second round, it's reasonable to expect them to find another league-ready talent in that range. If they end up going with a center, guard, or wing in the first round, it's also reasonable to expect them to target the frontcourt in the second (which is now largely bereft of offensive talent after the departure of Jonathan Kuminga).

The Athletic's latest 2026 NBA Mock Draft has them nabbing Nick Martinelli out of Northwestern at 54th overall. While he certainly doesn't possess the athleticism that Kuminga did coming out of the Draft, selecting Martinelli would provide at least a partial answer to Golden State's deficit in that area of their roster.

Nick Martinelli could be an excellent addition to the Warriors' frontcourt at 54th overall

Of course, it's a difficult task to find a league-ready contributor that late in the second round. The Warriors did it last year, however, selecting Will Richard out of Florida at 56th overall after they traded back from the top of the second round.

Martinelli might just be their next discovery.

Across 33 games as a Senior at Northwestern, Martinelli averaged a conference-leading 23 points, coupled with 6.2 rebounds and two assists. He shot 41.7% from beyond the arc on healthy volume (3.3 attempts per game). His college shot diet was heavy on floaters and mid-range shots— a distribution that likely won't stick at the NBA level— but he has the touch and the physical toughness to sink these shots when he gets to his spots on the court.

The appealing traits don't stop there, however. At 6'7" and 225 lbs, Martinelli is also a physically imposing presence and a capable rebounder. In his scouting report for the No Ceilings blog, draft expert Maxwell Baumbach had this to say about Martinelli's overall game:

"He’s a hard-charging, physically imposing grinder. He has obscene touch, he relishes contact, and his motor on the offensive glass is out of this world. He made considerable improvements to his passing and shooting efficiency last season. While I worry about who he guards and how much defensive impact he can have, he does stay in front of the ball more often than not." Maxwell Baumbach, No Ceilings

Martinelli obviously doesn't possess the same level of offensive upside as Kuminga did during his early years in the NBA. At the next level, Martinelli will likely begin his career as a relatively offensively limited forward with floor-spacing potential.

Martinelli has not yet visited the Warriors for a pre-Draft workout.

But with Kuminga out of the picture, the Warriors' frontcourt is currently composed of Draymond Green and Gui Santos. Toss Richard in there as well if you want to consider him a pure forward. But the picture quickly becomes clear.

Golden State needs more frontcourt talent. If they can't grab it in the first round of the Draft, they very well could be seeking out a prospect like Martinelli in the second.