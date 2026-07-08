Warriors officially part ways with young player in regrettable free agency move

The Golden State Warriors have officially parted ways with young center Quinten Post, with the franchise choosing not to match the three-year, $30 million contract offered to him by the Memphis Grizzlies as a restricted free agent, according to ESPN's Shams Charania on Tuesday night.

The Warriors were always unlikely to match the offer given Post’s role as the the team’s third center, their payroll situation, and the ongoing pursuit of LeBron James, but it nonetheless could prove a regrettable move for the franchise just two years into the seven-footer’s NBA career.

Warriors could regret letting go of Quinten Post

As reported by NBA insider Jake Fischer on Monday, Post’s new deal with the Grizzlies is only guaranteed for the first year and comes with $1.3 million in unlikely incentives each season should he be named to an All-NBA Defensive Team.

While many Warrior fans will understand the franchise’s decision, it’s still a frustrating move given the promise Post displayed over his first two years after being the 52nd overall pick at the 2024 NBA Draft.

The Golden State Warriors decided not to match Quinten Post's three-year, $30 million offer sheet with the Grizzlies, allowing the 7-footer to join Memphis, sources tell ESPN. The Grizzlies add Post to a reshaped frontline that includes No. 3 pick Cameron Boozer, Zach Edey,… https://t.co/rQ5KYqV2YE — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 8, 2026

Golden State’s biggest mistake may have been not securing Post to a four-year rookie contract as they did with 2023 second-round pick Trayce Jackson-Davis, and most recently with 2025 second-round pick Will Richard. Post only got a two-year deal midway through his rookie season after starting out on a two-way contract.

While Post may have entered next season as the third-string center, he likely would have played significant minutes and even started a number of games given the injury/health concerns and ongoing management of veterans Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford.

Warriors need to go out and find another big in free agency

The Warriors are now tasked with finding an alternative center to provide some insurance for Porzingis and Horford during the regular season, and given the injury/health concerns it needs to be someone they’d feel comfortable starting for what’s likely to be 25-30 games.

Given they’ll be shopping almost certainly with a minimum contract, acquiring such a player is going to be a hard needle to thread when free agency has now been underway for a week and many of the best options are off the board.

Charles Bassey could get a lifeline as a result of this Post move after a strong finish to last season, while the Warriors could also look to the trade market to find themselves a third center.

Post played in 109 games (49 starts) over his two years with the Warriors, averaging 7.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists on 44.3% shooting from the floor and 36.4% from 3-point range.