Warriors' offseason could take another hit if Klay Thompson rumor comes true

In a perfect world, Klay Thompson would return to the Golden State Warriors this offseason after a couple of years away and win a fifth title with Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Steve Kerr. As fans know, though, this is an organization whose title aspirations ended a few years ago. So much for that.

Some fans are still holding onto the hope that Thompson will end up back with the Warriors, as he actually could be traded this offseason. Christian Clark of The Athletic reported on Monday that Dallas "has explored" the guard's trade market, though nothing has materialized, and that the 36-year-old is reportedly open to playing in LA (subscription required).

My understanding is that Thompson would welcome a return to Los Angeles, where he spent part of his childhood and still owns a home.

Clark listed the Heat as a "potential suitor" for Thompson. If it comes down to Miami or Los Angeles, there is an obvious choice as to which team Warriors fans would prefer to see him play for next. Hint: It's not the one on the other end of the state.

Klay Thompson may be open to playing in Los Angeles

Thompson doesn't have control over where he ends up if he is traded. He's under contract for one more season with the Mavericks at $17.5 million. If Dallas buys his contract out, though, he'd have a choice in where he went.

After choosing the Mavericks over the Lakers two years ago, Thompson could end up in Los Angeles for real this time, whether of his own accord or via trade.

Thompson is no longer the player he was at the peak of his Golden State days, but he could still be a threat for Los Angeles off the bench. He shot 38.3% from three last season in Dallas, a career low, but it is still a respectable clip. It came on 7.6 attempts per game, a number he wouldn't reach in LA, though the point remains.

He can still shoot, and that alone could result in a spot in JJ Redick's rotation. Thompson's value didn't tank during his two years in Dallas, though his production hasn't matched his salary; but he could have a sort of "bounce-back" with the Lakers.

Even more so, Thompson could help Los Angeles build off its fourth-place finish in the West last season, while Golden State watches from the bottom half (maybe even the very bottom) of the conference.

It will be hard for the Warriors to make any real noise, and what they've done (more like haven't done) this offseason has done them absolutely no favors. LeBron James chose Philadelphia over Golden State, a move that felt like the final nail in the coffin for its championship dreams, especially after Draymond re-signed on a one-year, $27.7 million deal. At least fans can look forward to seeing what Yaxel Lendeborg can do, but he's just one guy.

Golden State's bleak future is already enough for fans to handle, and Thompson ending up in Los Angeles with the Lakers could be another gut punch if he finds success there.