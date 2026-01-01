Warriors offseason gamble may have begun to pay off at the perfect time

The Golden State Warriors made a gamble this offseason in signing veteran center Al Horford to a two-year, $11 million contract, committing to him for the duration of their current championship window.

At the time, it made perfect sense. The free agent market for experienced centers was slim, and the Warriors greatest need was a stretch big who could protect the rim in even a limited capacity. Even at age 39, Horford represents that at his best.

While the first couple months of the season have been disappointing for Horford, he appears to have found his footing now that he is healthy. The signing may not have played out how Golden State thought it would, but Horford is now taking on a larger role in the rotation at the perfect time.

It could be the development that saves the team from disaster.

Al Horford's play has improved exponentially since his return from injury

Over the past couple of seasons, the center position has consistently been the Warriors' Achilles heel.

As Draymond Green stepped into the position last season to account for disappointing production from Trayce Jackson-Davis and inconsistent defense from Quinten Post, it quickly became clear that changes needed to be made.

Horford was meant to be the solution to this issue. However, over his first 12 games with the team, his production was highly disappointing. He averaged just 5.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists while shooting 32% in a bench role for the team.

Then, when he was sidelined for 11 of their 12 games between late November and mid-December, it appeared as though the Warriors may be forced to again hunt for a center at the trade deadline.

However, he now appears to be mostly healthy, having played in three of Golden State's last four games, and his numbers reflect that fact. In that span, he's averaging 9.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists while knocking down 46.7% of his attempts from beyond the arc.

While Post's minutes and production have taken a dip as a result, could the combination of these two be enough to persuade the Warriors to spend their trade capital addressing another need?

If Horford can reliably be available, even in a bench role, he is the exact piece that Golden State needs.

While it remains to be seen if his production will hold at these standards, this could be a massive development heading into the New Year.