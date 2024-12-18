Warriors have opportunity to steal 6'10" sharpshooter after latest trade rumors

The Golden State Warriors are far from the only Western Conference team on the hunt for a star player, with the 2023 NBA champion Denver Nuggets also emerging as a strong player in trade proceedings before the February 6 deadline.

According to Sam Amick and Tony Jones of The Athletic on Tuesday, the Nuggets have expressed interest in a host of players including former Warrior guard Jordan Poole and 2x All-Star Zach LaVine at the Chicago Bulls.

The Nuggets trade intentions could open an opportunity for the Warriors

As Jones and Amick reported, any significant Nuggets trade would likely have to include Michael Porter Jr. and his $35.9 million contract. Going from Porter to Poole or LaVine seems like an incredibly sideways move for Denver to make, potentially opening up the opportunity for rivals to come in as the third team and steal the 6'10" sharpshooter.

It's difficult to envisage Chicago or Washington needing too much in the way of assets to move on from their respective player, meaning Porter too could be had relatively cheaply if a 3-team trade was to be explored.

Porter's own contract isn't an overly team-friendly one, but at 26-years-old he should becoming into his prime as he currently undertakes a career-best season so far. The former lottery pick is averaging 18.5 points and 7.1 rebounds on an impressive 51.2% shooting from the floor and 38.5% from 3-point range.

Would the Warriors have interest in Porter as part of a potential 3-team trade? While it doesn't entirely make sense, his combination of size and shooting would certainly bring a unique element the franchise doesn't currently possess. Porter is also averaging a career-high 2.8 assists so far this season, proving himself a much willing ball mover that would be crucial in a Steve Kerr-led system.

Put it this way -- would Golden State prefer to pay Jonathan Kuminga in excess of $150 million on a new five-year deal as a restricted free agent in the offseason, or pay the remaining two years and $79 million of Porter's contract? Right now you would have to say the latter given the contrasting skillsets of both players.

Ultimately the Warriors will probably target a more bonafide and experienced star like Jimmy Butler or LeBron James, but Porter could still be intriguing if they surmize that a higher level of player is unobtainable before the deadline.

There is already a relationship there as well, with Porter revealing during the offseason that he and Warrior superstar Stephen Curry have "spent a lot of time working out together over the last few years."