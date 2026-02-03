Warriors may part ways with two key starters if latest Giannis rumors are true

Multiple reports have emerged in recent days of the Golden State Warriors' desire to keep Jimmy Butler beyond this week's trade deadline, even if they do manage to pull off a blockbuster trade for Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

If that proves to be the case, the Warriors will most certainly have to involve franchise legend Draymond Green in a trade for Antetokounmpo. Not only would Golden State lose Green after nearly 14 years, but they could also be forced to part ways with another bonafide starter in fifth-year wing Moses Moody.

Warriors may have to include Moses Moody in Giannis trade

Between the contracts of Green and former seventh overall pick Jonathan Kuminga, the Warriors will still be short of Antetokounmpo's $54.1 million salary for this season. That means they'd have to relinquish another mid-tier contract in order to make the money work, especially if Giannis' brother Thanasis also needs to part of the deal.

Golden State would undoubtedly prefer to have veteran Buddy Hield as that mid-tier contract in the trade, but it's more likely that Milwaukee will ask for Moody who has just started a team-friendly three-year, $37.5 million deal.

Of course, Moody isn't going to be a huge obstacle in any Antetokounmpo trade, but he'd nonetheless be a loss for the Warriors given his importance to the team and his form over the last month.

Moody finished the month of January averaging 11.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and nearly a steal per game, but it was his blistering 46.7% shooting from 3-point range (on nearly six attempts per game) that really stood out.

The 23-year-old would remain just as valuable in a post-trade Warrior landscape. Should Golden State manage to land Antetokounmpo, Moody would likely remain in a starting role and become arguably even more important given the need for shooting around the interior force that is the Greek Freak.

But a trade for Antetokounmpo could cost the Warriors not just all their future draft capital, but also all of their most valuable young players. That includes 2021 lottery picks in Kuminga and Moody, along with third-year guard Brandin Podziemski. Even rookie guard Will Richard may be required by the Bucks considering last year's 56th overall pick is on an incredibly team-friendly rookie deal for another three seasons.

It would be somewhat ironic if, after all the ups-and-downs throughout his career to date, Moody is traded just as he's found a consistent and prominent role with the Warriors over the past 12 months.