Warriors path to stretch big blows wide open with latest Jonathan Kuminga rumors

Jonathan Kuminga's future as a restricted free agent has been complicated by a general lack of reported rival interest, leading to a feeling that the young forward could return to the Golden State Warriors this offseason.

The Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat have both been floated as potential destinations for Kuminga, yet the latter would be contingent on missing out on a trade for former Warrior Kevin Durant. There is another team who may have interest though, and who could potentially provide Golden State with a more upside stretch big option than what Chicago could offer with Nikola Vucevic.

The Utah Jazz could have interest in Jonathan Kuminga

In identifying potential teams for Kuminga on the latest episode of the Warriors Plus Minus podcast, Tim Kawakami of the San Fransisco Standard pinpointed the Utah Jazz as a team who's had interest in the former seventh overall pick.

"I had heard Kuminga was somebody Utah was interested in picking up," Kawakami said while suggesting that fascination dated back to last offseason when Golden State were exploring a trade for Lauri Markkanen.

If the Jazz were to renew interest in Kuminga as a sign-and-trade target, the next question becomes whether they would have anyone of legitimate value that would interest the Warriors in return. Markkanen was obviously a huge target for Golden State 12 months ago, but his new exorbitant contract easily puts him out of range when it comes to a Kuminga sign-and-trade.

That leaves John Collins as the obvious option for the Warriors as a player who would fit their need for more size and shooting in the front court. It was reported earlier this week that Golden State held interest in the 27-year-old just months ago prior to the mid-season deadline, so it's not impossible to envisage the franchise exploring a move again.

Even then it would be difficult to execute though, and would almost certainly require an additional salary like Moses Moody. At that point, giving up both 2021 lottery picks for Collins on an expiring $26.6 million contract probably isn't worth it.

Still, Collins' athleticism and younger age would make him a far more suitable option than Vucevic who's been regularly considered as a sign-and-trade option. Collins had a strong season in Utah, averaging 19.0 points and 8.2 rebounds on 52.7% shooting from the floor and 39.9% from 3-point range.

Very few of the floated scenarios are ideal for the Warriors, suggesting their best option may still be to re-sign Kuminga and have him return at least until he becomes trade eligible next season.