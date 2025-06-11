Warriors perfect trade swing could hinge on rivals' Jonathan Kuminga-like problem

The Golden State Warriors were unable to come to terms on an extension agreement with Jonathan Kuminga prior to his fourth year, but won't find themselves with a similar issue heading into next season.

Their two picks from the 2022 NBA Draft -- Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Ryan Rollins -- were both traded a year later, leaving the Warriors without a rookie extension scenario this year. Rival teams could find themselves in a Kuminga-like situation though, potentially gifting Golden State a perfect trade opportunity this offseason.

The Warriors should target a pair of young forwards

In looking at those extension-eligible players from the 2022 Draft, there's a pair of top four picks that standout as players in uncertain situations who the Warriors could target. The franchise are closely aware of Jabari Smith Jr. and Keegan Murray, having faced each of their respective teams in playoff series over the past few years.

Both Smith and Murray represent what Golden State could do with this offseason -- a greater blend of size and shooting in the front court. While neither are centers which may be the Warriors' biggest need, they're valuable 3-and-D forwards who may have more upside than what's currently on show at their current teams.

Smith's situation at the Houston Rockets is particularly fascinating. The franchise handed out big contracts to Alperun Sengun and Jalen Green in October, and will have to prepare for a potentially max extension to Amen Thompson next year, all the while considering a blockbuster trade for a proven star.

It's not impossible to envision Smith falling out of the mix, particularly if he's asking for $24-26 million per year as Sam Vecenie of The Athletic recently predicted on the Game Theory podcast.

Do the Rockets want to pay that much for a player who lost his starting role over the second-half of the season? Only time will tell but if the answer is no, then the Warriors should absolutely explore interest in a 6'11" former third overall pick who can impact on both ends of the floor.

Murray may come cheaper than Smith from an asset standpoint, but the Sacramento Kings would presumably have little interest in helping Golden State out in a trade. Nevertheless, the 24-year-old is an intriguing option if the uncertain Kings choose to completely revamp their team this offseason.

The former fourth overall pick has stagnated somewhat after an impressive rookie season where he shot 41.1% from 3-point range, but who can blame him given the recent chaos at the Kings and playing alongside numerous score-first teammates.

A potential Kuminga-Murray swap has already been floated in a fascinating proposal here, with the current Warrior forward holding more upside but the Kings sharpshooter likely a better fit for what the Warriors need offensively around the veteran trio of Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler.

Given Golden State can't easily obtain a player making $20+ million, their best trade swing may be to inquire on rookie-contracted players who foreseeably fit their system. Smith and Murray would both fit this mould, giving the Warriors a chance to look at them for a year before re-signing them as a restricted free agent in 12 months time.