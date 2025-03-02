Warriors provide injury update on key pair ahead of Hornets matchup

The Golden State Warriors could regain star forward Jimmy Butler for their matchup against the Charlotte Hornets on Monday, with the 35-year-old having missed his first game on Saturday since his arrival in early February.

Butler was desperately missed in a 126-119 loss to the embattled Philadelphia 76ers, particularly in the non-Stephen Curry minutes during the first-half where the Warriors were crucially outscored by 14.

Jimmy Butler could return for the Warriors on Monday

Butler has been listed as probable to face Charlotte at Spectrum Center, with impressive rookie big Quinten Post also probable after suffering a minor ankle injury against the 76ers. Post has become a key part of Steve Kerr's rotation, having been Golden State's second-leading scorer behind Curry in each of the past two games.

The seven-foot Dutchman had another four threes and 16 points to go with nine rebounds on Saturday, but turned his ankle slightly during a play in the third-quarter. Post continued to play on through the injury, yet was benched over the final 8:37 in the fourth-quarter as the Warriors were unable to complete a comeback.

While Butler and Post may be good to go, Jonathan Kuminga remains out despite initial belief that he could return from a long-term ankle injury against the Hornets. ESPN's Shams Charania reported on Saturday that Golden State are considering keeping Kuminga out for the remainder of the road-trip, meaning the 22-year-old's return may have to wait till Saturday's game against the Detroit Pistons at Chase Center.

Charlotte have a trio of players probable themselves, including starting forward Miles Bridges and notable shooter Seth Curry. Golden State obliterated them on Tuesday at Chase Center, with the 128-92 victory succumbing the Hornets to the worst three-game span in NBA history.

The Warriors had seven players in double-figure scoring in that game, but the Hornets were without All-Star guard LaMelo Ball who is sure to make the hosts a far more dangerous threat this time around.

Charlotte have lost six-straight games including a 113-100 home loss to the Washington Wizards on Saturday, yet Golden State still need to be cautious given they just lost to a Philadelphia team who had entered on a nine-game skid.

Saturday's loss meant the Warriors were unable to take hold of the sixth-seed in the Western Conference standings, though they may get another opportunity to do so if the L.A. Clippers lose to the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday.