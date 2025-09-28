Warriors put the pressure on Jonathan Kuminga with latest blockbuster move

As the Golden State Warriors have attempted to negotiate a rookie extension with restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga this offseason, the two sides have stood at an impasse over their refusal to compromise on their conflicting demands for team and player options within the contract.

Yet, the Warriors reported multi-year agreement with Al Horford now puts the pressure on Jonathan Kuminga and his representation, indicating that, no matter what, the organization is willing to move forward with their plans for the offseason.

Throughout the offseason, the team has been linked to a number of veteran free agents, and, as they still sit with six open roster spots with training camp rapidly approaching, this move could force Kuminga and his camp to move a bit quicker than their October 1 deadline for accepting the qualifying offer would otherwise necessitate.

Al Horford signing shows the Warriors need to move on with or without Kuminga

After months of suspense, Shams Charania reported today that Golden State had finally come to a tentative agreement with their primary target this offseason: a veteran stretch center who has the potential to greatly solidify their starting lineup.

BREAKING: Free agent Al Horford has committed to a multi-year deal with the Golden State Warriors, agent Jason Glushon tells ESPN. After seven of the past nine years in Boston and winning the 2024 title, Horford will enter his 19th NBA season as the Warriors' starting center. pic.twitter.com/xQTv2TjKeF — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 28, 2025

Throughout the offseason, time has been on Kuminga's side. With no incentive to sign his contract before the expiration of his qualifying offer, he has been able to hold the Warriors hostage due to the uncertainty surrounding his final annual value and the length of his contract.

Although Golden State has had "handshake" agreements with a number of veterans, including Horford, De'Anthony Melton, Gary Payton II and Seth Curry, for a while now, there always remained the possibility that this players would grow tired of the uncertainty and accept an offer from another team.

Therefore, Kuminga and Golden State were locked in a leverage battle of epic proportions, especially given the ramifications for the team's ability to compete in the final years of superstar Stephen Curry's career.

Now, however, the team has shown their willingness to continue to negotiate with their free agents regardless of the amount Kuminga ultimately demands. While the final terms of Horford's deal will still be determined following the Kuminga signing, and thus the front office is still relatively beholden to Kuminga, this is the first sign they have made that Kuminga is not the only piece they need to pursue this offseason.

Therefore, while the Horford signing does not move Kuminga's deadline any closer, it could incentivize him and his representation to return to the negotiating table with a renewed vigor in order to ensure that what the Warriors have available to offer him does not decrease.