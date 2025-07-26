Warriors are quietly laying the foundation for a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade

Nothing is happening on the Jonathan Kuminga front. The Golden State Warriors haven't been pleased with the sign-and-trade offers they've received. At this point, it might benefit them to re-sign Kuminga to a two or three-year deal. Why? Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Tim Kawakami of The San Francisco Standard wrote on Friday that Golden State doesn't want to let Kuminga go for "less than his full trade value" because of Giannis. The Warriors want to hold onto the assets they have if the superstar becomes available.

Golden State could only hope that Milwaukee would be enticed by a package centered around Kuminga. He is the kind of young player opposing teams want to receive when they let go of a star, but the issue is that he hasn't showcased his full potential. That reason alone is enough to make the Bucks leary. Other teams could outbid the Warriors with better talent and draft assets.

Still, re-signing Kuminga to a deal in the $20 million range (not his desired $30 million) would give Golden State a tradable salary. Considering that we're weeks into free agency, that possibility is becoming more likely.

Warriors' dream would be using Kuminga in a package for Giannis

If Kuminga re-signs with the Warriors this offseason, he'd be eligible to be traded before the February deadline. Who knows how things will go for the Bucks in the first half of the season? A slow start could push Giannis to request a midseason trade. Or he could wait until next summer to officially ask out.

Kuminga believes he can become a multi-time All-Star if given the chance. The problem with him hanging around in San Francisco for at least the first half of next season is that he won't have the featured role he wants. How can he up his trade value if he's in and out of the rotation? Maybe — just maybe — he'll manage to play a consistent role.

Thinking and planning for Giannis' departure from Milwaukee is a smart move. Perhaps he'll want to head to the West and play alongside Steph Curry. Even if that's Giannis' wish, the Bucks would be foolish not to go after the best offer, which the Warriors couldn't match.

Crazier things have happened, though. Golden State fans have grown impatient waiting for a Kuminga resolution. Maybe that impatience could pay off with a future Giannis trade. It's fun to live in a dream world.