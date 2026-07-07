Warriors' Quinten Post disaster opens the door for a reunion with one beloved veteran

The Golden State Warriors are now facing the possibility of a Quinten Post disaster as the first waves of free agency subside.

The 7-foot floor spacer, who originally signed a two-way contract with Golden State when he was first selected in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft, is now a restricted free agent. He signed a three-year, $30 million offer sheet with the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday, and the Warriors have until 11:59 PM Eastern Time today to match the offer. If they don't, they'll lose their only bona-fide center behind Al Horford and Kristaps Porzingis.

Post has his inconsistencies, but with the availability issues surrounding both Horford and Porzingis, Golden State has little choice but to carry a third center on the roster.

With the free-agent market for centers being severely depleted, Post's departure could open the door for a reunion with one beloved veteran— Kevon Looney.

Kevon Looney could be an option if the Warriors are left looking for a third center this offseason

Looking at it realistically, there's very little chance the Warriors are willing to match Post's offer sheet. As they await LeBron James' ultimate free agent decision, what's left of their remaining financial flexibility is tied up in the superstar. Beyond that, they would likely need to fill out their roster with veteran minimum contracts.

$10 million a year for Post simply isn't viable at this juncture.

But they also can't afford to go into 2026-27 with just Horford and Porzingis at the position. If they need to add a third center, their options are almost absurdly slim, especially when it comes to pieces that possess the rebounding skill-set they need off the bench.

Right now, the best options on the open market are Looney, Mason Plumlee, Dwight Powell, and Drew Eubanks. While Looney played just 21 games for the New Orleans Pelicans last season, being iced out of New Orleans' rotation by Derik Queen and Yves Missi, he still has upside as a veteran presence.

Prior to his painful departure from Golden State, he had played in at least 70 games in three consecutive season, playing all 82 in 2022-23 and 2023-24. He's also significantly younger than both Plumlee and Powell.

He certainly doesn't present the same floor-spacing skill-set that Post does, but the Warriors have plenty of that in Horford and Porzingis. What they need is a reliable presence who can take on rotational minutes when either of those players is unavailable.

Looney can certainly be that, and with the New York Knicks adding Andre Drummond and the Boston Celtics adding Mitchell Robinson, it seems as though he should be available well into the offseason for the Warriors to pick up.