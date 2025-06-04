Warriors receive major trade boost in hopes of filling obvious roster void

Whether it's by retaining Jonathan Kuminga on a new contract or exploring the trade market for alternative options, the Golden State Warriors need to enter next season with a designated third scoring option.

With a 37-year-old Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler turning 36 in September, this is almost a must in terms of the Warriors navigating a long regular season and securing a playoff berth without forcing their stars into the ground.

Fortunately Golden State may be able to acquire the perfect third scoring option at a very realistic price from a salary standpoint. Coby White has already been floated as a trade target for the Warriors this offseason, with the hopes of a potential trade receiving a boost based on the latest intel on the situation at the Chicago Bulls.

Coby White may become a realistic trade target for the Warriors

According to Matt Moore of Action Network and Locked on NBA, the Bulls are unlikely to keep both White and back court teammate Josh Giddey heading into next season.

“This is outside speculative, but two different East personnel figures believe that the Bulls are unlikely to retain both Josh Giddey and Coby White. If Giddey gets locked in, White could be moved," Moore says.

Like Kuminga is with Golden State, Giddey is heading for restricted free agency where he's rumored to be asking for a five-year, $150 million deal. Given White is set to ask for a hefty contract as a free agent next season, it makes some sense that Chicago don't want to pay $55-60+ million from 2026-27 and beyond on a back court of two players who aren't considered superstars.

This could therefore leave a window this offseason for the Warriors to pounce on White who will make $12.9 million on the final year of his deal. That's the sort of salary that would be easy for Golden State to match, whether through a Kuminga sign-and-trade or by using the contracts of Moses Moody and/or Buddy Hield.

The 25-year-old could fill the void of a third scorer and playmaker who's shooting ability would make him a cleaner off-ball fit next to Curry and Butler than what the Warriors currently have with Kuminga.

White averaged a career-high 20.4 points this season to go with 3.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists, while shooting 45.3% from the floor, 37% on nearly eight threes per game, and over 90% from the free-throw line.

The Warriors may have to give up reasonable draft assets to make it happen, and their first priority might be to address their front court situation, but at least exploring a potential White trade could work out to be an extremely savvy offseason move.