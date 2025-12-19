Warriors' regret in drafting Moses Moody is growing by leaps and bounds

The Golden State Warriors are struggling to find consistent and meaningful contributions from their role players this season. While Moses Moody has shown some flashes of solid play, the Warriors have to be regretting their decision to draft him with the 14th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft more than ever in the midst of Jalen Johnson's breakout season in Atlanta.

Johnson has become a legitimate franchise cornerstone for the Hawks. He was taken 20th overall out of Duke University by Atlanta, and Golden State had their opportunity to select him themselves. Now, Jalen is enjoying a breakout year in his fifth professional season, averaging 23.6 points and coming off a career-high 43-point outing against the Hornets on Thursday.

He's become a highly versatile forward who can defend multiple positions and help create offense without needing the ball glued to his hands. Those are precisely the traits the Warriors have been searching for as their roster has aged and their margin for error has shrunk. Johnson’s ability to impact the game on both ends would have fit seamlessly into Steve Kerr’s system.

Jalen Johnson has become a star in Atlanta

Instead, the Warriors have been left hoping Moody can consistently carve out a meaningful role. While Moody has had moments where his shooting and on-ball defense have been useful, he has not developed into the kind of two-way difference maker Golden State needs right now. The Warriors’ depth has been a recurring issue this season, particularly when Stephen Curry sits, and their increasing lack of dependable production has been costing them wins.

This season has exposed how thin the Warriors’ rotation really is. A player like Johnson, who can attack mismatches, finish through contact, and guard elite wings, would have alleviated much of the pressure they're facing. Instead, Golden State continues to rely heavily on its aging core to shoulder the load night after night.

The frustration is amplified by the fact that this team is on their last leg. The Warriors are operating in a narrow window, trying to squeeze out one more deep postseason run. Every missed opportunity from past drafts now feels heavier, especially when those players are blossoming into stars elsewhere.

In hindsight, the 2021 draft stands out as a crossroads moment. Golden State prioritized a safer projection over upside, and that choice now looks costly. Watching Jalen Johnson flourish in Atlanta serves as a painful reminder that the Warriors’ margin for error is gone, and that every missed swing matters when you're at this stage.