Warriors must remain patient with preseason standout after quiet opener

On the surface, preseason standout Will Richard turned in a quiet regular season debut with the Golden State Warriors. He played 14 minutes, attempted just two shots, and accumulated a plus-minus of minus-11 that those who watch the box score would suggest is proof that he shouldn't be playing yet.

Rather than overreacting to a quiet statistical performance, the Warriors must remain patient with Richard as they develop him into a potentially invaluable player.

Golden State selected Richard at No. 56 overall in the 2025 NBA Draft, with many heralding it as a steal of a pick. Late second-round selections rarely receive consistent playing time, however, which had many questioning if the former Florida Gators star would actually crack the rotation.

Richard turned heads throughout the preseason with his offensive versatility and defensive consistency, however, thus rewriting the narrative on the fly.

He played 14 minutes during the Warriors' regular season opener against the Los Angeles Lakers, which seemingly displays an investment in his potential. Even with an underwhelming stat line, he justified the chance Steve Kerr took on him with contributions that range beyond the numbers.

If the Warriors are wise, they'll learn from what went wrong with the likes of Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody, and give Richard the patience he requires.

Will Richard is too talented for Warriors to get hung up on stats

Richard only attempted two shots, but he buried both. That includes a three with less than six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, which is a testament unto itself to how valuable he's already proving to be to the Warriors.

Golden State had a 16-point lead when Richard entered the game in the fourth quarter for Brandin Podziemski, but the fact that he was trusted to play during the final frame is nothing short of intriguing.

Kerr is already trusting Richard to play meaningful minutes, even if he is waiting until there's something of a cushion to do so. That seems to speak to the value Richard displayed as a high-intensity defender during the preseason.

It may also lend credence to the offensive contributions the NCAA Champion provides with his off-ball movement and proficiency as a finisher.

It takes time for players to develop confidence in their offensive skills, however, particularly when they play for a team with star power. The Warriors are the extreme example in this regard with Jimmy Butler and Stephen Curry running the offense.

Golden State also needs to find touches and shot attempts for the likes of Draymond Green, Buddy Hield, Kuminga, Moody, and Podziemski, thus decreasing the opportunities for Richard.

By looking past the statistics, however, the Warriors can see how Richard offers invaluable defensive intensity and the versatility to play any number of roles. He can create for himself or others in a pinch, slashes in off-ball situations instead of exclusively valuing jumpers, and has an at least respectable outside shot.

Richard may need time to realize his potential, but the ebbs and flows that come with his development must not be punished with a decrease in playing time.