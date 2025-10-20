Will Richard can save Warriors' second unit from a fatal flaw

The Golden State Warriors appear to have found one of the biggest steals of the 2025 NBA Draft in Will Richard. Richard was one of the stars of the show for a Florida Gators team that won the National Championship, but that wasn't enough to prevent him from sliding to No. 56 overall.

It hasn't taken long for Richard to prove there's upside to explore as a competitive two-way player who has all of the tools to save Golden State's second unit from its fatal flaw.

In 2024-25, the Warriors' bench ranked No. 5 in the NBA in three-point field goal attempts. It was a clear reflection of the ideology of the reserves, as their primary focus was to consistently generate shots from beyond the arc.

Unfortunately, that same group of players ranked No. 18 in three-point field goal percentage—thus revealing a stark contrast between preference and proficiency.

Adding shooters would certainly help, but there's also something to be said about striking a healthier balance. While Golden State can continue to shoot threes with volume, it must find a way to generate offense in a more balanced manner.

Thankfully, Richard projects to help as a quality shooter whose versatility as a scorer, playmaker, and defender should directly strengthen the second unit's overall play.

Warriors' second unit often resigned itself to settling for inefficient 3s

Richard turned in an excellent preseason, showcasing a well-rounded skill set and an advanced understanding of the importance of positioning. His off-ball movement wasn't exclusive to creating jump shots, but instead a matter of finding the ideal angle to complement his teammates.

That was exemplified by a sharp cut to the basket that allowed a stifled Jonathan Kuminga to make an easy pass to Richard for a quick two points at the rim—a play fueled by multiple off-ball actions.

Richard was by no means afraid of spacing the floor, as his subtle footwork along the three-point line made him an easy target for slashing passers, as well. When the time came for a jump shot to be attempted, he was decisive and precise.

Richard wasn't afraid to put the ball on the floor when open shots suddenly became too easily contested, either, turning several of those occasions into opportunities to find open teammates.

Richard's ability to not only space the floor, but read and react could prove invaluable to the second unit. The reserves are by no means underwhelming players, but there was too often a resignation to long shots being the best path forward.

With Richard on the court, the Warriors' off-ball movement and on-ball strategy can evolve beyond their resignations.

Will Richard can read, react, and redefine the Warriors' second unit

One of the primary reasons to be intrigued by Richard is the effort he seems to provide on every play. His approach will need to be refined and more ideally structured, as is true of every first-year player, but he seems determined to make every play a success.

That isn't to say that players who attempt a high volume of threes feel otherwise, but Richard's focus ranges beyond the typical scope of how the Warriors' bench players operate.

Richard will make the effort to get inside, finishing through contact and collapsing defenses with his off-ball movement. That improves spacing in its own way, as teams can no longer float around the perimeter and limit the distance they need to close to stop a reserve from scoring.

With Richard's off-ball movement perhaps being more unpredictable than that of a spot-up shooter, players such as Buddy Hield and Moses Moody should have cleaner looks at the basket.

Furthermore, Richard has active hands and a willingness to embrace physicality on defense. He's also a skilled passer who plays more like a creator than a purely off-ball contributor. Unselfish but capable of playing on the ball, Richard is exactly what the second unit needs.

It's unclear what type of minutes he'll receive during the regular season, but Richard has all of the tools to ensure the Warriors' second unit is more diverse in its approach in 2025-26.