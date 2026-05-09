Warriors remain stuck in Steve Kerr uncertainty after Joe Lacob's recent comments

Steve Kerr may or may not return as the head coach of the Golden State Warriors next season. It feels like we're trending toward him being back, but it's not official, and it may not be for a few more weeks.

Joe Lacob spoke at a Sportico conference in San Francisco on Wednesday, where he said Kerr's future could be decided "today, tomorrow, or in three weeks."

It's now Friday afternoon, and we're still waiting, and that could still be the case next Friday and the Friday after next. Or maybe this is the last Friday we will be waiting. Okay, that's enough Friday references.

Hopefully, this won't turn into some drawn-out saga, and it doesn't feel like it will. Neither side wants that to happen. The Warriors will need to find a replacement if Kerr decides to step away from coaching, and time is of the essence, as several other teams are looking for head coaches. That number could increase as teams in the second round of the playoffs get eliminated.

There is no timeline for Steve Kerr to make Warriors decision

It wasn't until Golden State's final game of the season in the play-in tournament that it felt like it could actually be the end of Kerr's time as head coach. His interaction with Steph Curry and Draymond Green made it seem like he was taking it all in for the final time.

A couple of days after that, Draymond said he didn't think Kerr would return, but he's since said otherwise.

Kerr has already met with Lacob and Mike Dunleavy once, and they will meet again, if they haven't already. It shouldn't take that much more for both sides to reach a decision, but you never know.

What we do know is that NBA insider Marc Stein reported on Sunday that the organization is operating as if it's "more likely than not that a common ground can be found" with the coach (subscription required). You have to be careful not to read too much into anything, but that seems promising.

Lacob didn't want to reveal much about how discussions with Kerr are going, and there is no deadline for the sides to reach an agreement or decide not to. The sooner, the better. Not just because we've already reached the stage where we're reading too much into Kerr attending a Giants game, but because Golden State needs to know what direction it needs to take for next season.