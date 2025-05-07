Renowned doctor gives Stephen Curry injury prognosis Warriors fans don't want to hear

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry suffered a hamstring injury in the second quarter of Game 1 against the Minnesota Timberwolves, and doctor Brian Sutterer did not like the fact that he was ruled out quickly. The Dubs hung on to win, but Curry is on everyone's minds. The doctor said he would be surprised if Curry played in Game 2.



Jeff Stotts offered a further update that even a Grade 1 hamstring strain usually costs NBA players ten days. It is certainly not good news for the Warriors and their fans. Game 2 takes place on Thursday night. It seems impossible that Curry would be back that quickly. If he misses ten days, the Warriors star would be out for the first five games of this series. Can the Dubs survive without their best player for that stretch?

It was a soul crushing update for Warriors fans as so much is riding on this season. Curry just turned 37 years old and this is his best chance at winning a fifth championship. The Dubs felt like serious contenders, but that all may be crashing down.

Stephen Curry likely to miss Game 2 with hamstring injury

It is never positive when a player like Curry is quickly ruled out. The Warriors had time to see if he improved but didn’t use it. That should tell supporters plenty about the injury.

There will be further updates on the Warriors star ahead of Game 2, but fans should not expect him to play. That puts pressure on Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green, and Jonathan Kuminga to step up. Kuminga has struggled to get on the floor in the playoffs, but he is a key piece now. Golden State needs his scoring to have any shot to hang with the Timberwolves.

Green found his jumper in Game 1, but can the Warriors trust him to net 15 per game? It seems like a massive ask, and may force the Warriors to ask too much of Playoff Jimmy.

Minnesota is not going to shoot this poorly again. The Warriors were unlucky with the Curry injury, but got some shooting luck. They must try to split the games Steph misses and hope he returns quickly. The Dubs cannot win the title without Curry, but they may survive this series if the Wolves play doesn’t improve.

The Golden State Warriors face an uncertain Stephen Curry situation. The early indicators are problematic, but superstars do amazing things. Hopefully, the Dubs' best player can make a speedy recovery and help them win this series. Fans will be holding their breath until he’s back on the floor.