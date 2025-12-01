Warriors reportedly part ways with forward in latest roster move

The Golden State Warriors have reportedly parted ways with two-way contracted forward Jackson Rowe, according to NBA insider Marc Stein on Monday.

The move comes shortly after the Warriors officially signed Seth Curry on Monday, having brought back the veteran sharpshooter following his initial stint with the team during preseason.

Warriors have an open two-way spot after waiving Jackson Rowe

The Curry and Rowe decisions should be independent of one another, unless the Warriors have a series of transactions in mind rather than simply now filling their vacated two-way spot with another young player.

Rowe had been a regular within the Golden State program for over two years, having joined the Santa Cruz Warriors ahead of the 2023-24 season. The 6'6" forward continued to play in the G League and in Warrior Summer League teams, before finally getting the call up with a two-way contract at the end of January.

Rowe played 52 total minutes in six games with Golden State last season, averaging 3.7 points and 1.8 rebounds while shooting 47.1% from the floor and 30% from 3-point range. His only legitimate minutes in the rotation came in early February when the Warriors were incredibly short-handed at the time where they made the blockbuster 4-for-1 Jimmy Butler trade.

The Warriors, I'm told, are waiving two-way forward Jackson Rowe ... but not before Rowe became the 13th @csuf Titan to reach the NBA. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) December 1, 2025

Mike Dunleavy Jr. and the front office are likely to already have a plan in place with the third two-way position, with Pat Spencer and Alex Toohey set to remain put in the other two spots. Spencer has already been active and played in 13 games with the Warriors this season, while Toohey has dealt with injury issues after being taken 52nd overall in June's NBA Draft.

One strong candidate for the now vacant two-way position is dynamic young guard LJ Cryer. As wrote about again here on Sunday, many fans were left frustrated at the fact Rowe remained on a two-way contract over Cryer following the conclusion of preseason.

Despite being waived by the franchise, Cryer has remained with Santa Cruz where he's been a rare positive in a winless start to the season. The 24-year-old is averaging 24.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 6.3 assists on 44.4% shooting from the floor and a blistering 41.4% from 3-point range on over 12 attempts per game.

Even if the third two-way spot doesn't have much (if any) impact on the main Golden State rotation, waiving a forward for another guard might still be somewhat surprising given the franchise has just signed Curry and will likely welcome back De'Anthony Melton from injury later in the week.

Update: The Warriors are indeed signing Cryer according to ESPN's Anthony Slater