Warriors' rumored free-agent targets leave them with an obvious path in NBA Draft

The Golden State Warriors will have a full array of options at 11th overall in the 2026 NBA Draft.

This draft class is so deep that, no matter what, there will be an enticing prospect that falls outside of the top-10. The problem for the Warriors is that this prospect, regardless of archetype, needs to both have positional fit and possess the league-ready skill-set to step immediately into the rotation.

With Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody out until at least the middle of next season, these are absolutely necessary qualities.

Golden State's positional needs, however, are varied. They could certainly stand to add a center, since uncertainty has arisen regarding the returns of both Al Horford and Kristaps Porzingis. They could also use a scoring presence in the frontcourt, a wing with three-level scoring upside, and a guard to partner in the backcourt with Stephen Curry. In short, they need help across the whole roster.

But Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints reported earlier this week that the Warriors could have interest in both Anfernee Simons and Collin Sexton in free agency this offseason. They're players with markedly different skill-sets, but both would temporarily solve the problem in the backcourt.

If these rumors prove to hold weight, therefore, Golden State must seek out a frontcourt presence at 11th overall.

Warriors need to target a frontcourt presence in the Draft if they think they can get a guard in free agency

If the Warriors truly want to spend the money on either Sexton or Simons, they should be able to land one of them. At the very least, they have the financial flexibility this offseason to get that type of deal done.

What they likely can't add is a replacement for Butler's rim pressure and defensive presence. They can find a semblance of one in the Draft, though.

Around 11th overall, the Warriors should have a number of options. Unless one of the teams in the top-10 reaches slightly for Yaxel Lendeborg, the bruising, playmaking power forward should be available for Golden State. Karim Lopez, a well-rounded but unpolished swing forward out of the NBL, should also be there for the taking. Hannes Steinbach should be available as well.

This line of thinking doesn't preclude wings, however. The Warriors will need additional perimeter shooting with Moody out, leaving players like Nate Ament and even Cameron Carr (despite his more natural fit as an off-ball guard) as viable options.

But if the Warriors truly believe they can land a guard, even on a short-term deal in free agency, their premier draft asset should be spent on addressing a more pressing need, even if it comes at the cost of a guard who would make immediate sense next to Curry.