Warriors' rumored targets suggest GSW finally sees how they failed Stephen Curry

The Golden State Warriors are finally turning their attention to the need for perimeter players who can create their own offense. Stephen Curry is still one of the most dynamic players in the NBA, but at 38 years of age, the system the Warriors run needs to run in a way that takes pressure off of him rather than overburdening him with its ability to function.

Thankfully, the Warriors' growing list of ideal targets reveals an intention to simplify the game for Curry and amplify his impact by decreasing his responsibilities.

Golden State's list of rumored targets is both growing and diverse in the sense that the names range from stars to fringe starters. That includes the championship-winning duo of Anthony Davis and LeBron James, who would undoubtedly simplify the game for Curry as All-NBA mainstays—when healthy.

There are less prolific names on the Warriors' radar, as well, who can provide help in a similar area, including Collin Sexton and Anfernee Simons. Per Marc Stein and Jake Fischer of The Stein Line:

"League sources say that the Warriors, though, are planning to register interest in various other free agents while waiting to see how James' highly anticipated free agency plays out. Sources say that Golden State is among the teams expected to pursue veteran big man Jock Landale in addition to scoring guards such as Anfernee Simons and Collin Sexton."

As Curry prepares for his 18th NBA season, it certainly seems as though the Warriors are eager to allow him play without the ball more than he's been able to in recent years.

Warriors eyeing shot creators to take pressure off of Stephen Curry

Neither Sexton nor Simons would be a perfect fit, of course, as both have questions marks on the defensive end of the floor. The Warriors have spent far too long overburdening Curry on offense, however, particularly as a player who's pushing 40.

With both Sexton and Simons, shot creation is at least a part of the equation that even their most passionate critics wouldn't dispute.

Over the past five seasons, Simons has accumulated averages of 18.8 points, 4.1 assists, and 3.1 three-point field goals made per game on .437/.381/.901 shooting. Those numbers accurately reflect his ability to generate offense both within and outside of a set system.

Sexton, meanwhile, is a proven downhill scorer who shot 51.7 percent on 9.5 drives per game in 2025-26 and boasts a career average of 22.8 points per 36 minutes.

Yes, Sexton and Simons have flaws. And yes, there are fair questions about how they'd coexist with Curry. What they represent, however, is a shift in the Warriors' ideology that suggests they're finally going to aspire to run a system that doesn't overburden a late-30s star.

Curry still has the talent to do the unthinkable and create magic at every turn, but with more shot creators on the roster, the burden he shoulders should be far easier to carry.