Warriors rumored to be creating real Splash Brothers this offseason

As the Golden State Warriors look to furnish their roster in order to contend next season, one of their major needs comes in the form of more reliable shooting off the bench.

Now, just a year after breaking up the original Splash Brothers through the heartbreaking trade of Klay Thompson to the Dallas Mavericks, NBA Insider Jake Fischer reports that the Warriors have maintained their interest in uniting a new duo, Stephen and Seth Curry, to create a serendipitous pairing that could light it up from beyond the arc.

As Steph Curry enters what are likely the final seasons of his career, he is certainly aiming to win another championship, and doing so with the help of his brother could become the ideal scenario for the Warriors.

The Warriors need reliable shooting, and Seth Curry could be the answer

Last season, as Golden State's offense fluctuated between powerful and stagnant, the team's biggest problem lied in its streaky 3-point shooting.

Although Steph Curry was largely as reliable as ever, all three of Buddy Hield, Moses Moody and Brandin Podziemski had at least one significant rough shooting stretch throughout the course of the season, occassionally leaving the Warriors floundering for offense.

In fact, their offensive structure notoriously relies on the 3-point shot, and gaining a surer hand from beyond the arc this offseason needs to be a definite priority.

As Fischer reported, both veteran guard Malcolm Brogdon and Seth Curry remain possibilities once the Kuminga situation is resolved.

While Brogdon is an excellent sixth man and could likely take on significant minutes from the Warriors' bench, his injury history and streaky 3-point shot could be cause for concern. While he has shot over 40% from beyond the arc in four of his nine NBA seasons, he shot only 28.6% last season while playing only 24 games as a result of multiple injuries.

Seth Curry, meanwhile, comes with a similar injury history but a historically more reliable 3-point shot. Last season, the veteran guard shot a league-leading 45.6% from 3-point range.

While Brogdon is certainly the better, and younger, overall player, Seth Curry's skill-set could provide exactly what the Warriors need in their rotation. Especially given Golden State's rumored interest in De'Anthony Melton this offseason, the team could certainly turn to Seth Curry as a bench scoring threat, utilizing him in the wide range of combinations head coach Steve Kerr is apt to run.

Therefore, while it remains to be seen what route the Warriors will take this offseason with their backcourt, the possibility of uniting the Curry brothers remains