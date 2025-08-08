Warriors' must set 1 unnegotiable standard in any Jonathan Kuminga sign-and-trade

If one were to follow the breadcrumbs to the starting lineup that the Golden State Warriors project to roll out in 2025-26, it'd be understandable to believe the championship hype. With a group of Jimmy Butler, Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Al Horford, and Brandin Podziemski, the Warriors could compete with just about anyone.

Unfortunately, there's one remaining issue that only a Jonathan Kuminga sign-and-trade seems capable of resolving: The glaring absence of ideal depth.

Depending on the outcome of the current chess match between Kuminga and the Warriors, Golden State could have the resources to bolster its rotation with veterans. Horford is the big name being monitored, but other veterans such as Malcolm Brogdon have surfaced as targets.

In that scenario, the Warriors' second unit would have an intriguing distribution of talent with the likes of Brogdon, Trayce Jackson-Davis, Buddy Hield, Moses Moody, and Quinten Post.

For as promising as that all sounds, one can't help but feel as though something is missing. Golden State would have the name value, but it'd also be top-heavy in the sense that a vast majority of its most important players would be over 32 years of age.

As such, if a Kuminga trade is the ultimate outcome, then the Warriors must ensure that they receive players in or entering their athletic primes to compete with the titans of the Western Conference.

Warriors must turn Jonathan Kuminga trade into prime or up-and-coming two-way talent

Golden State would have several proven commodities on its roster if the aforementioned group is ultimately brought together. Butler and Curry are two of the best postseason players of their time, Green was a Defensive Player of the Year finalist in 2024-25, Horford is an NBA champion, and Brogdon won Sixth Man of the Year in 2022-23.

Unfortunately, there are fair concerns in regard to injury histories, age, and whether or not that group could realistically compete with a younger and more athletic opponent late in the playoffs.

Players such as Jackson-Davis, Moody, Podziemski, and Post should help in that regard, but uncertainty is a common theme among those players. One of Jackson-Davis or Post could lose their spot in the rotation if Horford is signed, and Moody has yet to average more than 22.3 minutes per game.

Even Podziemski is coming off of a lackluster postseason, and his game may lend itself more to being a sixth man with a green light on offense than a starter in a supporting role.

With this in mind, Golden State must ensure a Kuminga sign-and-trade brings back athletic players who provide value on both ends of the floor. It's a tall ask, but the Warriors can't expect to play consistently elite defense if they're relying on players in their mid-to-late 30s.

It may work situationally, but Golden State's primary goal should be simplifying the game for the players it'll be leaning on come the playoffs.

Examples of an ideal return would include landing Dillon Brooks from the Phoenix Suns or Keon Ellis from the Sacramento Kings. Both franchises have expressed interest in Kuminga, although their willingness to part with either player and the financial logistics of a potential move must be considered.

Regardless of what team Kuminga ends up playing for next season, the Warriors need athletic players who will compete on both ends of the floor. It's the minimum standard for a successful return.