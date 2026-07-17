Warriors sharpshooter is single-handedly preventing another Curry reunion

The NBA Summer League is in full swing and some young Golden State Warriors players have really impressed so far. Yaxel Lendeborg has gotten a lot of the headlines and deservedly so since he was the team’s top draft pick and is doing a lot of impressive things early on.

That has slightly overshadowed the play of young sharpshooter LJ Cryer who has been very good from beyond the arc so far. He may be single-handedly preventing another reunion between Stephen Curry and his brother Seth Curry with his play and ability from beyond the arc.

LJ Cryer could remove the need for Seth Curry re-signing

Cryer had a great performance recently against the Dallas Mavericks, scoring 25 points and drained five three-pointers. He had another solid game on Thursday against the New York Knicks, leading the Warriors with 17 points on 5-of-12 shooting from 3-point range in an 87-77 victory.

LJ had himself a night 🤩 pic.twitter.com/YC6Wq6TSOd — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) July 17, 2026

Cryer shot nearly 40% from three-point range with the Warriors during his rookie year. He’s been a sharpshooter since his college days and even though he's undersized, he’s proving that hecould be a legitimate backup point guard.

Warriors could still reunite with Seth Curry in free agency

It’s not a given that the Warriors would feel comfortable with Cryer as the primary backup to Stephen Curry, but they do have other guys on the roster who can take some of that responsibility like Brandin Podziemski.

Cryer really does seem to be taking away the need for the younger Curry brother though. It would be one thing if Curry was available for most of last season and played well, but he faced too many injury concerns and only played in 10 games, making it hard to justify bringing him back even though the team does seem to be trying to run it back with largely the same roster.

Curry said recently that he would love to be back with the Warriors, and it’s not impossible to see that taking place. If Steph wants him back it will be tough to say no, and the team did lose backup guard Pat Spencer so they could use another depth option, especially with how much time Steph also missed last year due to injury.

At the same time, general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. and head coach Steve Kerr have both said they want the team to get younger. While that obviously hasn’t happened to the extent they were hoping, sticking with Cryer over bringing back Seth could be one way the team chooses a younger player over a veteran. It would just so happen to break up another Curry reunion in the process.