The Golden State Warriors have had a number of positive developments so far in the 2K26 NBA Summer League.

First and foremost, Yaxel Lendeborg has looked exactly like the player his supporters thought the Warriors drafted at 11th overall. He's been aggressive and hustled on nearly every play, and his offensive package looks almost more polished than it did on his college film. Although his outing against the Memphis Grizzlies last night wasn't the most productive from a scoring perspective, his team-leading 15 points and nine rebounds spoke volumes.

Among the list of other impressive contributors has been LJ Cryer, Lajae Jones, Graham Ike, and Lachlan Olbrich— each of which has flashed potential on both ends of the court as prospective contributors for the Warriors in 2026-27.

Summer League production, naturally, should be taken with a grain of salt. But if the Warriors' stint in Las Vegas has revealed anything, it's that there are more players contending for the roster than most would've thought at this point in the offseason.

If Golden State ultimately wants to keep two of these pieces, it could open up a shot at a guaranteed contract for LJ Cryer.

Warriors may need to move LJ Cryer onto the standard roster before the start of the season

Outside of Lendeborg, Cryer has easily been the most impressive contributor on the Warriors' roster in Summer League. He didn't have a great showing against Memphis, posting just nine points and going 3-of-11 from the field. But he's shot 37.1% from beyond the arc in his five appearances between the California Classic and Summer League, and he's shown some serious flashes as a tenacious on-ball defender despite his height.

Jones and Ike have been impressive as well. Although Jones is certainly still a raw prospect, he's been efficient from the floor and has shown excellent reps as an on-ball defender as well. Ike, meanwhile, comes from a championship program in Gonzaga and has been a highly efficient rebounder through his Summer League appearances.

As of now, Cryer and Malevy Leons are the only two players on two-way contracts for the Warriors in 2026-27.

But if their pursuit of LeBron James falls through, Golden State will need to look internally to fill out as much of their roster as possible. Adding Jones and Ike, or even Lachlan Olbrich, on two-way contracts would go a long way toward accomplishing that goal.

But with only three two-way spots available, the question becomes which of those players is most suited for a guaranteed contract. The answer is easily Cryer, who averaged 8.2 points and shot 39.4% from beyond the arc across 18 games with the Warriors last season.

For now, it seems like the most likely move is for Cryer to remain on a two-way heading into 2026-27. But if enough players push their way into NBA opportunities between now and the start of the season, it could open the door for Cryer to crack the 15-man roster.