Unsung guard is leaving the Warriors no choice with his Summer League breakout

It's no secret that the Golden State Warriors are in desperate need of dependable rotational contributors next season.

Even if the LeBron James saga works in their favor, they'll be left with an aging corps of stars— one that will have to miss a sizable portion of their regular season slate even if they're relatively healthy. With limited financial flexibility, these minutes and roles will need to be claimed either by the team's young, cost-controlled pieces or players on veteran minimum contracts.

Yet again, Golden State may need to turn toward their two-way players— as they did late last season when the team was decimated with injuries— to help keep the squad afloat over the course of the 82-game campaign.

In that regard, LJ Cryer is likely already in line for a real rotational role in 2026-27. But with his continued breakout in Summer League, Cryer is setting the stage for a major change in his fortunes prior to his sophomore campaign.

If he continues to hit his perimeter shots at this clip, and even flash a more varied offensive package, Steve Kerr and the Warriors will have no choice but to clear the way for his opportunity once the season begins— no matter how the roster ultimately shakes out.

LJ Cryer's perimeter shooting abilities may force the Warriors' hands when it comes to his rotational opportunity

Last season, Cryer was one of the bright spots in a dismal last couple months of the regular season for Golden State. Although he was hampered by an ankle injury for much of his run, he still managed to average 8.2 points and shot 39.4% from beyond the arc across 18 games in a Warriors uniform. It wasn't the most impressive stretch of production, but it was exciting to see a tenacious young guard like Cryer on the court during that time.

At just 6'1", there's always going to be concerns about Cryer defensively. But he plays with real effort and energy every time he's on the court, and that's something that certainly counts with Kerr.

Beyond that, though, Golden State is in dire need of additional backcourt play and perimeter shooters. Cryer, through his two appearances in the California Classic, shot 41.7% from beyond the arc. But his truly impressive outing came last night against the Dallas Mavericks in the Warriors' first proper Summer League matchup.

Across nearly 27 minutes on the court, Cryer posted 25 points, six rebounds, and four assists, knocking down five of his eight attempts from 3-point range. Not only did Cryer flash his lethal perimeter shot, though. He also showed a mid-range game that rarely reared its head last season with Golden State.

If he can show advancements through Summer League and the preseason in terms of attacking closeouts and making defenders pay, he could quickly prove himself as a possible offensive spark-plug off the bench for the Warriors.

Of course, Cryer will need to prove himself in real NBA minutes still., and Kerr is historically hesitant to grant extensive minutes to young pieces. If a player like Gary Payton II were to return this offseason, intiution would say that the role would go to him.

But the longer Cryer keeps up this hot stretch, the clearer his path toward seizing that opportunity becomes.