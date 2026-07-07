Warriors may have already guaranteed under-the-radar guard a real NBA opportunity

The Golden State Warriors, so far this offseason, have largely been left in limbo by the LeBron James saga.

Sure, they brought back Kristaps Porzingis, Al Horford, and De'Anthony Melton. All three of those players will have major roles to play in 2026-27. But their choice to wait on James' decision could quickly come to burn them if he ultimately takes another route.

It's not like they have any other option than to await his decision, considering what his arrival would mean to the fanbase and the team. But as the free agent market thins, Golden State currently has only 10 players under standard contracts. Two of those players— Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody— do not yet have designated timelines to return from the season-ending injuries they suffered in 2025-26.

With their addition of Yaxel Lendeborg at 11th overall in the 2026 NBA Draft, the backcourt is now their greatest concern. Beyond Stephen Curry, Brandin Podziemski, and De'Anthony Melton, Golden State doesn't have any additional true backcourt contributors.

That could open up a clear role for two-way guard LJ Cryer depending on how the rest of the offseason shakes out.

LJ Cryer showed promise as a rookie, and he should get a real chance to build momentum in 2026-27

As the Warriors' rotation was consistently depleted by injuries, Cryer was given a chance to step into a two-way role last season. Although he was limited by an ankle injury he suffered shortly after the start of his tenure, he showed some real promise as a dynamic perimeter shooter. Across 18 games, he shot 39.4% from 3-point range and 40.2% from the field as a whole.

At 6'1", Cryer will always be a smaller guard, and his defensive limitations will likely prevent him from ever taking on a starting role in the NBA. But Steve Kerr is known to prioritize perimeter shooting, and Cryer can certainly provide that.

The Warriors currently have two active players who shot greater than 37% from beyond the arc last season— Curry and Podziemski. That doesn't include Lendeborg, who shot 37.2% from 3-point range last season at Michigan. But the point still stands.

Golden State needs perimeter shooters, and the path to adding those on the market with limited financial flexibility is slim. In terms of veteran minimum pieces, Gary Trent Jr.— who shot 36% from beyond the arc with the Milwaukee Bucks last season— may be their most viable option.

The Warriors also have not been shy about utilizing their two-way players when their rotational needs call for it. Pat Spencer took on a major role each of the past two seasons in the backcourt, and he was converted to a standard contract each time. But his departure to the Phoenix Suns this offseason leaves that role open as well.

By not adding a true guard in the Draft or to this point in free agency, the Warriors may very well have guaranteed Cryer a real shot at a role in 2026-27.