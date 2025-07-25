Warriors could shockingly trade playoff hero if surging Seth Curry rumors are true

Jonathan Kuminga has been the biggest talking point in Thursday's reports surrounding the Golden State Warriors, but within all the updates on the young forward and his restricted free agency, a small but important piece of news was also intertwined.

As part of the Kuminga reports, ESPN's Anthony Slater also included that there is mutual interest between the Warriors and Seth Curry in a deal once the future of the young forward gets resolved.

Warriors signing Seth Curry could be bad news for Buddy Hield

Adding the younger Curry with his older brother Stephen would create a union many fans have long thought about, even if it comes a couple years after Seth was really in his prime. The 34-year-old's best season came in 2021-22 when he had a starting role and averaged over 33 minutes per game, posting 15 points on 42.2% 3-point shooting.

Curry's role may have diminished since then, but he still remains one of the league's best shooters alongside his brother. While he only averaged 15.6 minutes with the Charlotte Hornets last season, Curry did shoot a blistering and league-best 45.6% from beyond the arc.

Here’s some of the latest on Jonathan Kuminga and the Warriors’ other free agency targets. There is mutual interest with Seth Curry. pic.twitter.com/acUJgd0aiL — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) July 24, 2025

While the Warriors do need shooting, adding Curry would also create a surplus of guards that would make little sense together on the roster. Suddenly Golden State would have both Curry brothers, Brandin Podziemski, Buddy Hield and De'Anthony Melton assuming the latter also signs once Kuminga's situation is sorted out.

None of those players outside the older Curry are really point guards, which is why they've also been linked to Malcolm Brogdon in free agency. There's also reports that Golden State could welcome back Gary Payton II as a free agent, particularly after losing another veteran voice in the locker room with Kevon Looney's departure to the New Orleans Pelicans.

There's likely to be way too many guards on the roster let alone being able to fit them into the rotation, and this isn't even including 56th overall pick Will Richard who was arguably the most promising part of the recent summer league campaign.

Does adding the younger Curry mean that the Warriors could look to trade Buddy Hield? As shocking as that would be given the role he just had in the playoffs and the specific heroics in Game 7 against the Houston Rockets, it would also make some sense for them to explore that.

Perhaps Golden State would feel Hield is expendable if they sign Melton and Curry to minimum contracts, allowing them to go out and use his $9.2 million contract on the trade market. While Hield still has another two years and nearly $20 million on top of that, only $3 million is guaranteed and hence it could almost be viewed as an expiring contract by another team.

If the Warriors are willing to throw in enough draft capital, they could have the flexibility to fortify their front court situation with a player making around $10 million. As brutal as that may be given Hield's playoff impact and the chemistry he's built with his teammates (particularly Jimmy Butler), it may be a necessary move if Melton and Curry do find their way onto the roster.