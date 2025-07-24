Warriors set for unwise free agency reunion if surging rumors are true

The Golden State Warriors will have a number of free agency signings to make once Jonathan Kuminga's future is resolved, with only nine players currently contracted on the roster for next season.

On top of the expected arrivals of veteran duo Al Horford and De'Anthony Melton, the Warriors could also be in line to reunite with Gary Payton II on a new deal as the 32-year-old remains an unrestricted free agent.

Would bringing Gary Payton II back be best for the Warriors?

Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area stated on Wednesday that Kevon Looney's departure to the New Orleans Pelicans on a two-year, $16 million contract "increases the chance of GPII coming back now."

Perhaps the Warriors simply want to retain another familiar experienced voice in the locker room, otherwise bringing Payton back may not be the wisest move to make from an on-court standpoint given the current roster.

Payton did average 15 minutes last season and 16.4 during the playoffs, but his path to minutes has some significant hurdles going forward. Most significantly, the addition of Melton should serve as a major upgrade if the 27-year-old can return somewhere near his best.

It's worth noting that in the two games Melton started for the Warriors early last season, Payton played less than 20 minutes combined. The upgrade in offense was and should again be noticeable, while Payton's value as a perimeter defender has diminished somewhat in the past 18 months.

As far as guard options go, you've also got Stephen Curry and Brandin Podziemski who will likely combine for around 60 minutes of playing time. Steve Kerr will also rely on Buddy Hield's shooting for extended periods, while Moses Moody and Jimmy Butler could slide down to the two if needed.

This is not even factoring in the potential addition of Malcolm Brodgon who the Warriors have been linked to over the last week, or 56th overall pick Will Richard who could emerge as a rotation candidate after impressing in summer league.

Unless Kerr wants to regularly go to guard-heavy lineups which will infuriate many fans, it's hard to see where Payton's minutes will come from. Would Golden State not be better served fortifying their front court depth, particularly when you consider the ages of Butler, Horford and Draymond Green?

Maybe it's a case of the Warriors not valuing the remaining front court free agency options, at least not in comparison to Payton's vibrant character and the cultural element he brings. Still, it might be a strange move and one that could come back to prove a mistake later down the track.